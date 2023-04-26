Introducing the men's basketball coaches for upcoming season

After a tumultuous season where former head coach Greg Young was fired midway and a first-round loss in the Western Athletic Conference tournament, the men’s basketball team began retooling its coaching staff.
Ten days after that loss, the university announced the hiring of K.T. Turner as men’s head basketball coach. Last week, the team announced members of Turner’s coaching staff for the upcoming basketball season.
Head coach K.T. Turner
Turner’s position at UTA will be the first time in his career as head coach on a Division I team. He spent his past coaching gigs as an associate and assistant coach, learning from leaders such as John Calipari and Hall of Famer Larry Brown.
He started coaching in 2005 and found national success eight years later during Wichita State’s Final Four run in 2013 under Greg Marshall’s coaching staff. The team picked up signature victories over No. 1 seed Gonzaga University and No. 2 seed Ohio State University.
Turner would coach the next eight seasons at Southern Methodist University. He helped SMU post a 160-71 record, winning a pair of American Athletic Conference regular-season titles and two AAC Tournament championships.
Turner also helped guide SMU to two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2015 and 2017, the National Invitation Tournament final in 2014 and a national ranking in the Associated Press Top 25, ranking as high as No. 8 during the 2015-2016 season.
In his collegiate career, Turner played for Hutchinson Community College, earning all-conference honors. Turner had a small stint with the Mavericks during the 2000-2001 season, but a dislocated ankle ended his season before he ever appeared in a game.
Assistant coach Sean Stout
Sean Stout joined UTA in April 2023. He was previously an assistant coach at SMU with Turner. He spent last season with the San Antonio Spurs but has rejoined K.T. Turner as an assistant coach on the men’s basketball team.
Stout was an operations assistant for the Spurs in 2022-23 following a ten-year career at SMU. Stout and Turner both worked for the Mustangs from 2013 to 2020.
Stout was the director of operations at SMU for six seasons. During Stout’s tenure at the university, the Mustangs won the AAC regular season title and tournament in 2015 and 2017, and advanced to the NCAA Tournament twice.
Since joining the AAC in 2014, SMU has had 19 all-conference selections and reached the Associated Press Top 25 in four seasons with Stout on staff.
Assistant coach Jeremy Pope
Prior to arriving at UTA, Pope spent the previous two years at the University of Portland as an assistant coach. There, Pope helped coach the Pilots to the program’s first-ever NCAA postseason victory in The Basketball Classic.
In addition to his time at Portland, Pope has experience coaching at the high school level, both in the United States and internationally. Pope was an assistant coach at Orangeville Prep in Ontario, Canada, as well at Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona. At both schools, Pope helped produce multiple Division I level players.
Outside of collegiate and high school basketball, Pope was the head coach of Boeheim’s Army at the 2021 The Basketball Tournament. The team, composed of Syracuse University alumni, won and took home $1 million.
As a player, Pope played two seasons at Cerritos College along with time at San José State University and Biola University.
Assistant coach Keith Pickens
Before joining the UTA staff, Keith Pickens spent five seasons at Southeast Missouri State University. While at the school, Pickens helped lead the team to an NCAA tournament appearance in 2023.
Before becoming assistant coach, he attended Missouri State from 2009 to 2014, where he ended his career at 10th in school history in blocks.
Pickens intended to retire after his junior season but returned as a senior and leading Missouri State to their first 20-win season in three years. After his playing career was over, he served as the graduate manager for two seasons.
Pickens also brings player development experience with him. Notably, he coached Alize Johnson, the 50th overall pick for the Indiana Pacers in the 2018 NBA Draft.
