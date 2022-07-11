Incoming Athletics director eager to lead UTA into new conference

Jon Fagg’s eagerness had turned to anxiety at the end of the work day June 10. It was the day UTA selected its next Athletics director, and he was hoping to receive a phone call that would offer him the position.
His wife, Amanda, had been texting him all day, curious for updates.
Then, the phone rang.
When President Jennifer Cowley asked if he wanted the job, Fagg’s answer, immediately and enthusiastically, was, “Absolutely.”
Ten days later, UTA announced Fagg as its seventh Athletics director at a press conference inside the College Park Center.
He will take the reins from Jim Baker, who plans to retire Sept. 1. Baker has been the Athletics director at UTA since 2012, leading UTA through three of its conference alignments and overseeing a department that won multiple conference championships and made many NCAA tournament appearances.
“With Jon, they got a really good man as the next AD,” Baker said in an interview with The Shorthorn in late June. “With him and Jennifer, I really do believe that the best days for UTA athletics are ahead of us.”
Although Baker will be around UTA while Fagg takes his new role, Fagg said Baker has been aiding in his transition to the new position and has offered great insight into UTA.
Fagg will lead UTA into the Western Athletic Conference after the university has spent nine years in the Sun Belt Conference.
While his tenure doesn’t officially start until Aug. 1, Fagg is already working with the Athletics department and recently helped secure new head coaches for the baseball and softball programs.
“I've been really impressed with the people [in UTA’s Athletic department],” he said. “I figured the staff would be really strong, and they are. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know them.”
Family is vital to Fagg. He made it a priority to mention his family during the press conference and how much they’ve meant to him: his wife; his three children, Jon, Ellie and Reed; his brothers David, Scott, and Brandon, and his parents, Barbara and Dave.
“These are the people that have been with me through thick and thin,” he said at the conference. “The good times, the bad times, the wins and losses, and I don't know what I would do without them.”
He still talks to his father almost every day and appreciates the wisdom his father can give from being a former collegiate football coach.
Fagg believes that intercollegiate athletics can be an incredible enterprise and benefits everyone.
“It does incredibly good things. It benefits the campus, campus community, and society at large,” he said.
When asked about the potential for a football team at UTA, Fagg focused on the teams currently playing at UTA and said that conversations about football were not on the “imminent horizon.”
“The first priority is to ensure the success of our current athletics program and ensure that we're as competitive as we can be,” he said.
Fagg said he knew since he was young that he wanted to work in athletics. The dream was originally to be a college football coach like his father, and that dream came true when he accepted a coaching job at Mars Hill College in North Carolina.
From there, he accepted a position as a compliance officer at Mars Hill. Within a couple of seasons, Fagg said he had trouble getting out to practice on time because he was answering questions for other coaches and doing eligibility work for the college.
He’s worked in compliance ever since, spanning over two decades with four different institutions.
Barbara Fagg said they still have coaches calling from all over the country for clarification on compliance rules because her son knows them so well.
When Fagg first became an administrator, his first instinct was to abandon his coaching habits. As time went on, he realized there were many similarities between being a coach and an administrator.
The principles of working hard, preaching discipline and sacrificing individual success for team success are all parts of being an administrator, he said.
“He wants the pressure,” Dave Fagg said. “He wants the decision making. He wants to work with people.”
Jon Fagg is the youngest of four boys, and sports have always been a big part of his life.
Dave Fagg said there were times the family went to upward of 15 basketball games a week because all four kids were playing sports at the same time.
“It's a really wholesome atmosphere because he [Jon] was around people who were motivated to try to do their best and to be the best person they could be,” Barbara Fagg said.
With Dave Fagg’s roots in coaching football, the family was constantly on the move. During the incoming Athletic director's childhood, the family moved from North Carolina to Georgia to South Carolina before settling in Hawaii.
While in Hawaii, he attended the prestigious Punahou School, a private college prep school whose notable alumni include former President Barack Obama, to receive his high school education.
Fagg has spent time at California State University, Fresno; North Carolina State University and the University of Arkansas for the last 25 years.
It was during that time at Arkansas that he noticed UTA for the first time. As an administrator, Fagg oversaw the basketball program and had scheduled a game against UTA. He quickly noticed how large the campus was and that it was in an area that showed growth.
“As soon as the job was advertised, I knew I was interested,” Fagg said. “I was really excited about the campus and the community aspects. Facilities are really good relative to the WAC. I was immediately interested.”
Cowley said in an interview after the press conference that one of the things that excited her about Fagg was his focus on bridging academics and athletics. She’s looking forward to working with him to help athletes build their own brands.
That will include name, image and likeness deals. More commonly known as NIL deals, these are opportunities for athletes to receive financial compensation, most commonly through brand deals and endorsements.
Fagg oversaw NIL deals at Arkansas and said helping provide athletes with those opportunities and teaching them entrepreneurial skills that they can use after leaving UTA is a priority.
In his time at Arkansas, the athletic department saw student-athletes maintain a 3.0 GPA 25 semesters in a row and a 3.2 GPA the last 16 semesters.
Fagg said one of the things that were done well at Arkansas was the camaraderie among coaches of all sports. He’s hoping to bring that culture to UTA as well, where coaches can work together to build a support system for each other.
Throughout it all, he made one thing clear. He wants to win.
“Winning is fun, you’re supposed to want to win,” Fagg said. “We're gonna talk about winning. We want to be competitive in the WAC and we think we can.”
However, while success is a priority, he made it clear that UTA would not become a ‘win at all costs’ environment. Fagg is focused on building a system of trust and support for athletes and coaches alike.
“I really want to make sure we're focused on being supportive of our coaches and our student-athletes and providing them the best competitive atmosphere and experience they can get,” Fagg said.
Cowley said after the press conference that while there were some outstanding finalists for the position, the UTA community united behind Fagg.
“I'm just really excited to come to UTA,” Fagg said. “I think it has a really bright future. I think the move to the WAC is phenomenal. I think it matches up really well.”
