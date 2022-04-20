Incoming Athletics director could take UTA to the next level

The famous line from the 1989 film Field of Dreams, “If you build it, they will come,” goes hand-in-hand with the situation UTA’s new Athletics director will forge in fall 2022.
As UTA is leaving the Sun Belt Conference this semester, the new Athletics director should establish consistent success and bring in higher attendance to events as the program joins the Western Athletic Conference.
Incoming President Jennifer Cowley announced a national search for the next Athletics director on March 22. The Athletics director oversees all aspects of the department, including fundraising, strategic planning, budgeting, NCAA compliance, personal management and sports management, according to the UTA website.
Current Athletics director Jim Baker will officially step down Sept. 1.
While being a Western Athletic Conference member in 2012-2013, UTA won one conference championship.
In terms of overall success, the basketball programs have one NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012, baseball and softball have gone a decade without an NCAA Tournament bid, and volleyball is nearing 20 years since its last conference championship.
The Athletics director could provide more funding to the coaching staff to recruit UTA and pitch the Metroplex as a hotspot for players to commit to and join a new conference.
Focusing on the limited postseason success on the court and field while creating commitment opportunities for highly-toured athletes is needed.
Attendance at UTA sporting events has declined over the past few years, even before COVID-19.
The College Park Center holds 7,000 fans, yet has not sold out the arena for a UTA sporting event. It has failed to fill 5,000 fans since March 22, 2017.
After limiting fans during the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19 protocols, the basketball programs opened their doors for full attendance for all home games during the 2021-2022 season.
The women’s basketball team hosted three-time national champion and No. 7 nationally-ranked Baylor University to begin their season. It ended up being the second-highest attended game of the season at 2,182.
The Athletics department brought children from local school districts to a Feb. 10 game but could only fill less than half the capacity at 3,382.
Although bringing in nationally-ranked opponents and local school districts doesn’t pierce through the top 10 of the building’s attendance history, the marketing strategies brought in more fans and increased engagement.
Creating more opportunities for the community to come to events will benefit attendance and should be among the new Athletics director’s top priorities.
Most of the time, the Athletics department gained attention off the court because of the ongoing question of whether it will add any program in the upcoming years.
The Athletics director should consider adding a soccer and football program due to a shift in conferences and affiliates having the sports.
The Athletics department will have 15 sports competing in the new conference. UTA is the only member without a soccer team and the lone Texas institution in the new conference without football.
UTA prioritizes diversity and internationally included student bodies, with many students living in different countries before attending school here.
Soccer is the most popular sport globally, boasting 3.5 billion followers, while the majority of its fans reside in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.
While walking to class, I have seen students wearing a blue and red FC Barcelona Lionel Messi jersey or a navy blue Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappé kit, some of the most well-known soccer players in the world.
Adding a soccer program will boost interest within a student community that already cares about the sport and bring a different environment to campus.
The football program has more history, being vacant since 1985. The program fell under due to lack of attendance and not generating profit.
The deciding factor to move from the Sun Belt Conference was to strengthen focus in non-football programs and may hint that UTA does not plan on returning football anytime soon.
On May 20, 2021, UTA Athletics announced its partnership with Populous, an architectural design company for the West Campus Master Plan, which will address baseball, softball, tennis, golf, cross country and track and field venues. There was no mention of football.
Football is the highest-generated revenue in collegiate athletics, and UTA is one of the highest-enrolled public universities in the U.S. without a football program.
The Western Athletic Conference has eight current football members, with the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley expected to add the program starting fall 2025.
UTRGV decided to add the program, which 60.5% of its students approved. They have about 9,000 fewer students than UTA by fall 2021 yet still adding football while moving to the conference.
Higher enrollment means more money comes into the school. If a school like UTRGV with lower enrollment, a smaller market and changing conferences can add football, UTA should as well and make it work.
The challenges ahead of the adjustments can be lack of funds to create a football program and transfering to the new conference which may not result in immediate on-field success.
Moving to the Western Athletic Conference will give UTA a greater chance of increasing attendance with six other Texas institutions in the conference and potential regional rivalries.
The Athletics program is one of the top gross revenue departments of any university and with a change of the guard, the new director must adapt.
Integrating those ideas from an Athletics director would take the department’s on-field success to a higher level, create unique game environments and add sports programs to the department.
