“I wouldn’t do it for any other team": A Dallas Cowboys fan and his museum of memorabilia

Down North Davis Drive about two miles from AT&T Stadium — 1.6, to be exact — a piece of the Dallas Cowboys is nestled at the mouth of Redbud Court.
The actual field where players ripped and tore and trampled. Where their sweat dripped, where their bodies broke, where they rose and fell. The field that absorbed their will, determination and sacrifice — a small part of America's Team — resides at the blue and gray painted home of perhaps one of the biggest fans around.
Almost any day, 55-year-old Stoney Kersh can be found out front in Cowboys shirts, shorts and bandanas, tending to his astroturf yard or polishing the helmets lining his flowerbed. He is often smiling and more than happy to give a tour.
If the house’s color scheme, the Cowboys star or their literal field substituting for Kersh’s grass didn’t reveal his love for the team, take a look around back.
Through a wooden door tacked up with a reserved parking sign straight from the stadium, sits a pale blue Firebird, sleek and gleaming and tattooed with Cowboys stickers.
Beyond it, paths of vibrant green, blue and white turf lead to four casitas. Each is crafted from spare picket fences and adorned with Cowboys signs, logos and posters. The only space not covered in the Cowboys’ colors, symbols and memorabilia are the small unpainted patches of cement. Altogether, it forms a beautiful and impressive display of fandom unlike any other.
Until Kersh opens the door, revealing that the field is just the newest addition to a lifetime of work.
A silver sea of cards, cups, cans and cardboard cutouts, bobbleheads, banners, books, board games, barstools, pendants, posters, magazines, model cars, newspapers, helmets and overhead lamps. Trinkets and figurines of every kind are neatly arranged atop mantles, behind cases and pinned to the molding.
The star-spangled ceiling, the kitchen tile embossed with several Cowboys fields, and the themed rugs, bedding and wall paint form a backdrop to Cowboys keepsakes, both vintage and modern.
Spanning every surface of every room, decades of football are immortalized in a rich tapestry woven from a lifetime of collecting.
Around age four, Kersh started asking his parents for football cards when they offered to buy him a gift after an evening with a babysitter. He sifted through the packs looking for the “team with the star.” By 2022, he has amassed every Cowboys’ Topps football card dating from 1956.
“For me, it just became a passion, and I just loved it so much. There's nothing I didn’t like about it. I love the colors. I love the star, the logo. You couldn’t say one thing I didn’t like about the Cowboys,” Kersh said.
Then around five years old, Kersh attended his first Cowboys game with his father.
“I remember we went up the steps to the nosebleed seats at Texas Stadium in Irving. And as a little kid, when we get up to the top of those steps, and you look down and see that star down there? Man, that was a big deal for me, and I’ve been hooked on it ever since,” Kersh said.
Eventually, he entered his father’s concrete trade until joining Smucker's as a technician, where he remains after 32 years. All the while, his collection grew and grew.
Friends who came over to watch games began encouraging him to share his collection with the world, convinced it was one of a kind, Kersh said. After some thought, he began giving tours.
But Kersh said it was never about having the largest or the most expensive collection. In fact, he doesn't even know how much it is worth. He just loves the Cowboys.
When Texas Stadium was demolished in 2010, Kersh couldn't bear to watch the team's history be destroyed. But when he learned that the new stadium would be just down the road, he filmed the entire construction.
“I filmed it from when there were houses there, to dirt, to a hole, to it coming up. Fifteen minutes every Thursday at the same time until it was done,” he said.
Kersh said he used to sit and watch the workers and even tried to get a job there using his concrete background but couldn’t because the company was based in Oklahoma.
He also works on Cowboys-themed projects during the football off-season when he’s not at Smucker's or adding to his collection, he said. When the last play of the season ends, he begins his next Cowboys project, intending to finish it before the first play the following season.
By 2020, Kersh's collection had gained enough notoriety that he was offered the AT&T Stadium field used in 2011 during Superbowl XLV after it had been changed out. Sticking to his tradition, he began replacing his lawn with turf once the football season ended last January.
But the work ahead was grueling.
After installation companies quoted up to 20 grand for his backyard alone, Kersh channeled his former masonry, buckled down and got to work.
Contrary to how it may seem, turf cannot just be unrolled on top of the ground. First, the grass must be removed, the topsoil dug out, a fine rock laid and compacted hard as concrete and covered with weed barrier, a synthetic fabric, he said. Then the turf must be placed, seamed and stapled down.
“That's the hardest thing I’ve ever done, I tell you what,” he said. “When it comes to work, that's the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is put that lawn in.”
Thankfully, Kersh was not alone in the undertaking. His wife Diana, 57, shared an equal load.
The turf arrived in enormous rolls aboard seven semi trucks, Kersh said. She agreed that it was the hardest work they had ever done, apart from crawling through a 32-foot tunnel beneath their house to replace a pipe.
“I want to do anything to help him,” she said. “He takes good care of me, he loves me and he makes me feel like wanting to do anything to make his life good and better and fun.”
He has this personality where he sings instead of talks and is often silly, making others laugh and smile, she said.
Some of her favorite memories are working outside on projects with her husband and their neighbor Billy Christensen, 66, whom they met when he settled next door about 15 years ago.
Christensen said he and his wife noticed a "distinguished person" living in Stoney Kersh’s house, and they slowly began coming over for Cowboys games, which started a trend of never missing one.
“It woke us up when we first came over here and realized, ‘Holy... crumbs. The amount of stuff he had and how devoted [he was],’” he said.
From then on, Christensen helped his neighbor with every project he could, excited to see someone go through so much trouble to show their collection. Their bond grew over the years into a friendship with an open-door policy where each comes over to help work, to have breakfast or just to chat.
“He’s just somebody I can trust anything with him,” Christensen said. “He’s one of those neighbors I can always count on.”
One particularly difficult project was to renovate an old painter’s van into a shuttle bus, he said.
Christensen chiseled out foam insulation oozing from the seams of its barren interior, and the two completely remodeled the van, topping it off with lights and spinners shaped like the Cowboys star, Stoney Kersh said.
He then started driving fans to and from AT&T Stadium during the season so they could save on parking. People from all over the place arrived in busloads of 100 or more each time to tour his house and ride to the games, he said.
It has an intercom system and a light bar for fans to play music or make noise and cheer, Diana Kersh said.
And the 55-year-old is not above having fun with it.
While driving the van home after dark, he saw Christensen on the road. He got in behind him and kicked on the lights. As Christensen pulled over, he hit the loudspeakers with “please step out of the vehicle,” he said.
“That’s when I realized, ‘Ugh, that's goddamn Stoney, dammit,’” Christensen said.
Despite his code to never miss a play, Stoney Kersh shuttled fans before and after games without fail, even when he was offered a limo ride from the NFL Commissioner.
One year while giving tours, he noticed a long line of police cars and limos outside his house. He stepped outside to meet none other than Roger Goodell.
“He goes, ‘Would you and Diana like to ride down to the game with me in the limo?’ I said, ‘Sir, I’d love to, but I can’t. I gotta shuttle people down there in my Cowboys van,’” Kersh said.
However, when he and his wife arrived at the game later, they were plucked from the crowd by security to enjoy the game from Goodell’s suite.
Although they haven’t attended a game together since that day due to shuttling and giving tours, Stoney Kersh likes doing it, his wife said.
“That’s part of the reason why we do this, too, is because you can share your happiness, and God knows people need it,” she said. “To see people come in, and you don't even know who they are, but they come in through the door, and they're like ‘Wow,’ and it reminds me all over again how spectacular it really is.”
Stoney Kersh, who doesn’t plan to stop collecting, said showing his work makes it worthwhile. He is not motivated by money. He just hopes to one day become involved with the actual Cowboys.
“I love the Cowboys. I wouldn’t do [this] for any other team,” he said.
@Perriello369
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.