‘I will be the head coach:’ New baseball coach looks to make impact on and off the field

In the office of head baseball coach Clay Van Hook, a framed childhood letter leans against the wall. Van Hook, who wrote it to himself as a 7-year-old, titled the letter “Career” and surrounded it with photos of him in his baseball uniform.
“When I grow up, I want to be a baseball coach. I will be in clinics and camps. I will teach kids how to throw and hit. I will be the head coach. I will stand at third base,” the letter reads.
Below the writing is a drawing, which shows a pitcher, a batter and a coach standing near third base. As he held the frame in his hands, his smile grew. “That’s why I’m in coaching,” he said.
Van Hook grew up in a tight-knit coach and educator’s household. His dad was a coach and scout, while his mom was a teacher. Now, he himself is a coach. He has two sisters who both became teachers, and one of them also works as a coach.
After graduating from UT Austin in 2008, Van Hook became an assistant coach at McNeese State University. He then moved on to Rice University before ending up in Norman, Oklahoma, where he helped lead the University of Oklahoma to the 2022 College World Series Final.
Despite his achievements, it took nearly three decades for him to accomplish the dream he wrote about in “Career.” Last July, Athletics director Jon Fagg introduced Van Hook as the seventh head coach in UTA baseball history.
Now that he has his own team, he’s “ready to rock” and is aiming for goals bigger than wins on the baseball diamond. He smiled when noting the wins and losses will now be under his name, but he has set his sights far higher for UTA.
“I’m trying to build a program up,” he said. “I’m trying to get UTA baseball into the community, on campus. I’m trying to branch us out.”
Van Hook will take the place of Darin Thomas, who resigned after last season. Thomas spent 22 years with the program and became head coach in 2008. He accumulated 404 wins in his tenure as head coach and led the team to one of its three conference championships in 2012.
However, last season, the team fell on hard times. It ranked near the bottom of the Sun Belt in batting average, runs scored, home runs hit and won 15 of 54 games — the fewest victories in a full season since 2007, the year before Thomas took over.
Matthew Lumsden, redshirt junior right fielder, said Van Hook has introduced a new set of standards and a new offensive approach.
Van Hook told the players they need to buy into not necessarily being hitters or being base runners but being well-rounded offensively and get runs across the plate, Lumsden said.
Van Hook acknowledged that UTA’s 2022 season was a down year, but he said players and coaches can learn from any experience, good or bad.
“So hopefully, our guys will be hungry based off their experience from last year, but they understand that we don’t really talk about last year too much,” Van Hook said. “Because it’s in the past. It’s totally new for everybody.”
While the 2022 Oklahoma team ultimately ended up in the national championship game, Van Hook pointed out that it was picked to finish sixth in the preseason Big 12 poll, and the Sooners were below .500 at one point in the season. These, as Van Hook calls them, are the peaks and valleys of a season.
Van Hook said that team turned it around because they kept believing, and he and his staff believe in the Mavericks baseball team. But more importantly, Van Hook said the team believes in itself.
“Now, it’s a matter of going out there and when things go right, we keep building. When things don’t go right, we got to stay here,” Van Hook said while holding his hands steady. “We can’t get too high, can’t get too low. We just gotta continue to work and continue to grind.”
Lumsden said Van Hook has been preaching that not-too-high, not-too-low mindset. He said teams are going to lose three or four games in a row, and some may win five or six games in a row. The key is staying steady throughout the season.
“Players are going to have their ups and downs,” he said. “If you can provide that consistency, it should lead to success long term.”
UTA has shown it’s ready for the season. While the team will compete in its first official game Feb. 10, the Mavericks played against Air Force Academy in a fall ball scrimmage Nov. 5, 2022.
Air Force advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season and won two games in the Austin Regional. The Mavericks were unfazed and dominated the game 16-4.
“That’s a good team right there,” fifth-year pitcher Andrew Lucas said. “And that just shows that we’re headed in the right direction. The things we’re doing here, we’re doing them right.”
Lucas is a transfer student experiencing his first season at UTA, which happens to be his fourth college team. He said Van Hook stands out from his previous coaches by being a great communicator, being very hands on and giving immediate feedback.
But Van Hook is not alone. He brought on a staff of assistant coaches with stacked resumes, including Mike Trapasso, a former National Coach of the Year, and Mike Taylor, who won a National Championship at Rice University as an assistant coach.
Van Hook said his staff brings experience at all levels, whether that be head coaching, Western Athletic Conference experience, national championships or Power Five experience.
On the field, Van Hook wants to win. He wants to “win every damn game.” But off the field, he wants his players to grow as people.
“Seeing those guys grow up is always fun, but to see the joy on their face when they have success and come together as a team is any coach’s dream,” he said.
