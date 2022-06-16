Morgan Wood, former UTA Lady Movin’ Mav, was the foundation for the program's creation in 2013 as the first player on the team.
After graduating in 2019, the road led her back to her alma mater as she returns to Arlington, this time coaching from the sidelines.
Wood was announced as the Lady Movin’ Mavs head coach June 10, replacing previous head coach Jason Nelms. Nelms coached the Lady Movin’ Mavs for nine years and was dismissed by UTA on April 7, according to a letter The Shorthorn obtained through a request for open records.
In an email to The Shorthorn, Nelms said he was fired for violating UTA’s Title IX reporting policy and for being involved in a consensual relationship with a player while they were on the team.
Mikala Salazar, disability studies and adapted sports advisor, said she met Wood when she was a player beginning in 2014 and their relationship expanded.
“We just really connected and just as we were talking, realized that we grew up kind of similarly and so we just became like instant friends,” Salazar said.
She always thought Wood would be a great fit for head coach and it’s something Wood has said she’s always wanted to do, even after leaving as a player.
This is Wood’s first head coaching job. She was an assistant coach for other programs, alongside being a player and coach for the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Wood was the interim head coach for the Lady Movin’ Mavs at the National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament in March.
“March kind of gave me the real feel for that, coaching on the big stage and kind of thrown into that so I think I'm ready to go at this point,” Wood said.
Some of the players on the current roster are still there from when Wood was a player.
“Just with my experience as an athlete and being a coach for the past two and a half years, I think that it felt like home to me,” she said.
Doug Garner, Movin’ Mavs head coach, reminisced on their first meeting, going back and forth to the cafeteria with her when she attended the basketball camps.
Garner said she played an intricate role in the development of the Lady Movin’ Mavs program as it evolved from a sports club into an intercollegiate team that competes for championships.
“One of the things that's really good about Morgan coming in is she knows the program,” Garner said. “From the players’ side she knows our expectations, she knows what we expect when the teams travel and now she has the opportunity to learn it from the administrative side.”
When she was a player, Wood was a captain on the team and a leader in guiding her teammates not only on the court but off, he said.
“She has the traits that are gonna help her be successful in whatever she does and fortunately, it's turning out to be coming back and coaching the team,” Garner said.
Wood said her relationship with Garner goes back to her camp days and their consistent communication was influential in her decision to come to UTA.
“I mean, I can't say enough about Doug,” Wood said. “Doug is one of my mentors, one of my best friends at this point, I mean, I feel like he's one of my family members.”
She said she tries to take pieces from all the people who were athletes who became coaches that inspire her.
One of Wood’s idols growing up was the late Pat Summitt, former Tennessee women’s basketball head coach.
“Pat Summitt, like I've idolized her,” Wood said. “Just meeting her was my first dream and I was able to play in front of her at one point.”
She had the opportunity to meet her inspiration at the Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament and got to play on the same floor as the other teams did.
“I just wanted to see Pat like I didn't care about the game or anything like that. I was like, I just wanted to see Pat,”Wood said. “Fortunately, one of my coaches ran back into the locker room chasing down her assistant and brought her back out. She signed my shirt and I got to talk to her for a few minutes.”
Regardless of having an idol in coaching, that wasn’t on the forefront; instead it was her career as an athlete.
“I don't think that I planned to be a coach,” Wood said. “I always had these visions that, as an athlete, is like this is how I would do it and I always had these visions of like, 'yeah, I could do that.'"
It didn’t hit her that she could be a coach until she was sitting in the middle of College Park Center, beating University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in March at halftime and thought to herself this is real.
“As student-athletes, I feel like it's more than just winning the championship,” Wood said. “I want girls to graduate, I want them to understand basketball.”
"In our program, they say if you ever move and become a part of the UTA family, you'll never want to leave and I'm feeling that right now,” she said.
Salazar said it's great to have someone that is passionate and aggressive in the sense of playing basketball and still wanting others to be the best in their social and academic lives.
“I think she just really wants to bring kind of the winning culture back to the women's program,” Salazar said. “The last time they won the championship was 2018. I think she really wants to bring that back and I think she's the best person to do it.”
Even without coaching a full season, Wood’s expectation for the program is high, and expects the team to be a consistent championship contender.
“I really expect after seeing the progress that the girls made in March, I really expect to be in a national championship game,” she said.
