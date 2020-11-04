How UTA Athletics helped seniors regain their lost season

This is the final installment of a five-part series on athletes returning to UTA’s sports teams after the pandemic shortened their senior seasons.
Athletic director Jim Baker was called upon to help find a way for seniors to return after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their final season. Many wondered if they would be able to return at all.
On March 12, the Sun Belt Conference decided to suspend all sports indefinitely. Two weeks later, UTA Athletics released a letter from Baker explaining what was going on.
“Our department is committed to providing the best possible support and coverage for our student-athletes and teams,” Baker said in the letter.
Telling everyone their seasons were canceled was not an easy thing to do, Baker said. It all happened so fast.
“It was something that was unprecedented — we had to reach out to all the coaches, and then the coaches pretty much let the kids know that, ‘Hey, you need to go home,’” Baker said. “We wanted to get the communications out as soon as possible.”
At the time of the suspension, UTA’s baseball and softball teams were on the road preparing to play their next games. Baker said it was difficult telling them they couldn’t play, but this was something every program had to deal with.
Communication with players and coaches would be key in helping everyone navigate through a tough time. Debbie Garcia, executive senior associate athletic director, said constant communication was a priority so coaches and players wouldn’t be misinformed by social media.
“I wanted to be really careful that a student-athlete didn’t see something on social media, for instance, that made them think they were automatically going to get another season or that there was no hope,” Garcia said.
Baker said staying in touch with every team in the department was important with things changing every day. He said Garcia did a great job at tracking updates from the NCAA and the Sun Belt Conference.
“We started having weekly meetings with the [Sun Belt] commissioner, and probably twice a week, three times a week when needed,” he said.
Baker held meetings every Tuesday with coaches at first, then had the rest of the department’s staff address what information they knew.
“That was our prime focus, to make sure that we were communicating to our coaches, our kids, and our staff,” Baker said. “It was a priority that we made sure that everyone knew as much as we knew when we could get it to them.”
When deciding whether to grant an extra year of eligibility, Baker said they put pencil to paper and evaluated the cost of all seniors returning and what the department would have to cut.
“The one thing we weren’t going to cut back was on anything that had to do with student-athlete welfare,” Baker said. “Then we really left it up to the coaches to manage it.”
Baker said the coaches had to see if they wanted their senior student-athletes to return and if the student-athletes wanted the same.
The department then made cuts in certain areas so teams could provide scholarships to returning athletes, he said.
“I think the main thing for our university and for our athlete environment is we’re always going to make sure we make a decision that’s best for our student-athletes,” Baker said.
Mishael Berger, Associate Athletic Director for Eligibility and Certification, said the athletic department was prepared to work with seniors who had finished their first degree.
“We could start a second major, we could go get a certificate program or we could even start a graduate program,” Berger said.
Because of the pandemic, the NCAA allowed programs to grant extra scholarships this year, which means returning seniors do not affect a team’s scholarship limit.
Baker said he was confident the NCAA would do everything it could to give those seniors another chance.
“They knew pretty quickly on that,” Baker said. “The NCAA was always trying to do the right thing for the student-athletes.”
