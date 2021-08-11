There are many ways students can stay in shape on campus including going to the Maverick Activities Center, joining a fitness class or a club.
Aerospace engineering junior Chris Worman spends most of his week at the MAC exercising. One of the many reasons he goes to the MAC is because it’s a part of the tuition students pay.
“You may as well use it; you’re paying for it,” Worman said. “It’s also very convenient. It’s right on campus [and] it’s really easy to get to.”
The MAC has the equipment that students need when it comes to strength training, cardio and light exercise, he said.
He enjoys power building, which improves overall strength. One of the reasons he exercises is his desire to reach his goals of becoming a healthier person.
“I love pushing myself and reaching goals,” he said. “I think [it’s] very empowering and liberating.”
Exercising allows Worman to get physical and psychological benefits, but when adding the MAC into the equation, you also benefit socially, he said.
“When it was the COVID semesters, there were very few opportunities you had to even see your peers,” Worman said. “I’m looking forward to meeting some friends that enjoy the same activities that I do.”
New students that may be nervous about crowds should try to go as early as possible to understand the MAC and get comfortable, he said.
“It’s not like it’s a hardcore lifting area,” he said. “People are friendly.”
Those that are looking to make friends or work out in a more social setting can apply to in-person fitness classes at the MAC.
Sineyda Ortiz, assistant director of fitness at the MAC, said she’s excited for the approach they’re taking to get students to sign up for classes again.
Ortiz said a part of the approach in having students return to the MAC is the “three Rs” — reset, refresh and reconnect.
The hope is to help students realize they can do the “three Rs” at the MAC, whether it’s taking a group fitness class, working out alone or going to see a personal trainer.
In-person fitness classes started July 13 at the MAC. Students that signed up for group fitness classes had attended virtually since August 2020 due to the pandemic.
Working out with others in-person gives a sense of community that is lacking when working out virtually, Ortiz said.
Group fitness classes cost $4, but students have the option to invest $30 for unlimited classes for the whole semester.
Classes being offered include meditation, roll and stretch, Zumba, yoga, BollyX and even a napping class that will help teach students the importance of resting.
Monique Jaquay, exercise science senior and group exercise instructor at the MAC, is excited for the return of in-person group fitness classes. Jaquay led the Zumba and boot camp fitness classes during the summer.
“I miss my regulars. I miss getting to see new faces, meet new people, learn about them,” she said. “You really become like a family at the MAC.”
As a group fitness class instructor, she has to find ways to stay in shape. Some of her favorite ways are taking water classes, kayaking and long distance running, she said.
Outside of the MAC, there are several fitness organizations that students can join, including UTA Cycling.
Chas Hornung, information systems senior and UTA Cycling president, said the benefits of joining aren’t strictly health-related; it also helps build relationships.
“You’re normally riding long distance, like an hour or two hours, so you get to chat a lot,” Hornung said.
Most of what the UTA Cycling club does is social rides, racing and group rides, he said.
Biking helps with cardio and gaining strength in your legs, he said. And since it’s not a high-impact sport, there is less cause for injuries.
Another benefit of cycling is staying mentally sharp. Biking consists of long distance rides, so you get to think more about life, he said.
Hornung said the best way to join a group like the UTA Cycling club would be searching on MavOrgs or going on the club’s social media.
With the university opening back up in the fall, students can use resources like the MAC or join fitness clubs to stay fit and mentally sharp throughout the semester, he said.
@JayRod003
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.