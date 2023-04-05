How to differentiate softball and baseball

As the baseball and softball teams push through their seasons, picking up non-conference wins and enduring long road trips in their new conference, people might assume the teams and games are similar.
Some see baseball and softball as equivalent to men’s and women’s basketball or tennis, but this is not the case. Baseball and softball have different rules and game lengths, and they’re played on differently-sized fields. Here are some key similarities and differences between the sports and how to support the teams during the season.
Similarities
While the rosters and strategies differ, both sports have a few staples. The basic hitting and pitching rules are the same: the road team comes up to bat at the top of the inning, while the home team bats at the bottom of the inning.
In both sports, it’s four balls to a walk and three strikes to a strikeout. Foul balls count as strikes until a batter reaches two strikes.
Each team will bat until three outs are reached. When a player steps into the batting box, they can:
Record a hit. This is achieved by making contact with the ball and making it land in the field of play, which is between the two foul lines that align with first and third base, or by clearing the outfield fences, a home run.
Record an out. This happens when a player hits a ball in the air caught by a defender or hits a ball on the ground. But the defending team gets the ball to first base before the runner.
Teams score when a runner reaches home safely. If the teams are tied after their allotted innings, they play one inning at a time until a winner is declared.
Differences
Baseball has nine regulation innings, and softball has seven.
UTA’s baseball team has 37 players and softball has 21.
The biggest discrepancy is pitchers. While baseball has 19 pitchers on its team, softball has just three.
Baseball players pitch from a mound, an elevated surface in the middle of the infield. Softball players pitch in a circle, which is level with home plate.
Baseball’s bases are 90 feet apart, softball’s are 60.
Clay Gould Ballpark, UTA’s baseball field, has the following dimensions: 330 feet from home plate to the foul poles in the outfield and 400 feet from home to center field.
Allan Saxe Field, UTA’s softball field, has the following dimensions: 190 feet from home plate to the foul poles and 210 feet from home to center field.
How to support
UTA students get in free at every baseball and softball game. Fans can buy general admission softball tickets for $7 and baseball tickets for $8.
Softball games typically last two hours, while baseball lasts around three hours. The baseball team will host its next home series against Utah Tech University from April 6 to 8 at Clay Gould Ballpark. The softball team will play its next home series against Abilene Christian University on April 14 and 15.
