How to build and maintain a healthy relationship with exercise

Working out can be a challenge, perhaps now more than ever amid a pandemic that doesn’t seem near its end. It’s not impossible though.
If you start with small goals, starting a relationship with exercising and training can be simple. Once you meet those goals by training your body, you can move up.
For some people, exercising is a hobby, something to do to keep productive. For others, it could be something that helps relieve and clear the mind.
Gina Giammanco, associate head athletic trainer for volleyball and women’s golf, said working out has both physical and mental health benefits.
“It kinda gives you an escape from other outside pressures,” Giammanco said. “The mental aspect of physical activity has really grown, people are really starting to realize how important that is for the mental and emotional well being.”
Exercising isn’t all lifting, squatting or benching. There are more simple ways to build a relationship with exercise, like walking or running. It’s about letting your body build itself up.
It’s important to remember the benefits when working toward exercising, she said. Working out will help you in the long run as your body grows older, and it will help maintain good health.
“A lot of it is understanding the benefits that it’s going to give you,” Giammanco said. “If you focus on the long term benefits of working out and maintaining that healthy routine, it’ll kinda get you through the hump of those hard days.”
You don’t have to lift or train like a professional athlete to reap the benefits of training and exercising.
Dominick Walker, men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach, said one issue that he sees in people who want to start exercising or don’t know much about it is the thought process of starting.
“People think that working out is just lifting weights and puking and things like that,” Walker said. “There’s so much more to it than that.”
One factor that contributes to that thought process is social media, which has a big influence on people. It leads to having the wrong idea about what exercising is like.
Walker said people may see extreme workouts such as CrossFit that contribute to that way of thinking. But there are different types of exercises for different people.
It’s about finding something that you enjoy doing and doing more than you’re currently doing, Walker said. That in itself is working out.
It’s important when starting a workout regime to know where you are and where your body is, and not compare your fitness journey to others.
“If your goal is to be healthier and start working out, start small. Don’t compare yourself to other people,” Walker said. “If you’re going to compare yourself to other people, you’re not going to be satisfied at all.”
Walker said there are benefits to competing with others, but comparing yourself to those on social media isn’t the way to go. He said it’s all about self-improvement and competing against yourself to get better.
There are levels to living a healthy lifestyle that involve training. One level is eating healthier.
Kathy Wagner, assistant athletic director for sport performance, said nutrition is more than just eating healthy.
“You have to eat to have energy, right, it’s like fuel to a car,” Wagner said. “Good nutrition aids in recovery, you know, getting your proper carbs and proteins immediately after a workout will help that rebuilding and replenishing cycle of your body to help you recover more.”
Wagner not only deals with nutrition, but she also teaches student-athletes and coaches about the maintenance and improvement of one’s well being. Another big part of being able to get up and exercise is getting enough sleep.
Sleeping is an important aspect of life. When a person is tired or sluggish they may not be as productive or even want to be. Wagner said sleeping is important for the recovery of the body, and it needs to be a priority.
“Sleep is very important and is something that needs to be scheduled just like you schedule your classes,” Wagner said. “It needs to be a priority that you set a consistent bedtime.”
As for the mental health aspect tied to working out, some people may not feel good in their own skin. Wagner said it’s a concern, but it’s important to not compare one’s body to others and accept who you are.
“Quit comparing yourself to others, and just own you,” Wagner said. “Stay within you, be comfortable with you and own you. This is who you are and be proud of who you are.”
Overall, each of these aspects, from mental to physical, go into building a relationship with working out. Building a relationship with physical activity does not have to be hard, but it’s something that you have to set time for, set goals for, and be okay with things not always going according to plan.
@JayRod003
