How the Hummer brothers brought their twin talents to the Movin’ Mavs

Many families have ties to professional sports. Some families play in different eras, some play at the same time and some play on the same team. But to play with your twin — that’s the next level.
For juniors Alex and Isaac Hummer, sharing the court together is fun because they know each other so well.
“It’s definitely different because we have so much chemistry,” Alex said. “We kinda know our strengths and weaknesses, and obviously once you get to this level you start to change as a player depending on what the team needs from you.”
Alex first started playing wheelchair basketball at age six after learning of the sport at the rehabilitation facility he attended.
“I was at a [physical therapy] appointment and saw they had wheelchair basketball at the rehab facility that I was at, and so I tried it out and fell in love,” Alex said.
Alex was born with cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects a person’s ability to move and maintain balance.
“I was born with my disability, so I didn’t know any difference,” Alex said. “People may look at it as a disadvantage, but for me I don’t look at that as a disadvantage at all. If anything I see it as an advantage, to do more with what I have, because I don’t take it for granted.”
Isaac fell in love with wheelchair basketball later in life.
“I’ve been playing since I was a freshman in high school, so about seven years,” Isaac said. “My mom actually dragged me to the wheelchair basketball practice just to try it out, and so it has taken off ever since.”
Isaac continues to deal with medical issues that have set him back and impacted the way he learns.
“For me it’s kinda tough, like I said, with not being able to see my disability,” Isaac said. “I really have a learning disability, so I have had 13 brain surgeries. Each brain surgery really puts me back.”
Although Alex and Isaac have faced challenges most of their lives, that doesn’t stop them from achieving their goals.
Head coach Doug Garner enjoys having the Hummers on the team. He said it demonstrates the meaning of family with other players.
“We talk a lot about family, but that is a great example of family and how they look after each other,” Garner said. “They’re great examples and role models of taking care and making sure each other are taken care of.”
The term ‘family’ is special for the Hummers as they are miles away from their parents, who live in Waterloo, Indiana.
At an early age, Alex and Isaac’s mother taught them that “your disability doesn’t define you.”
When it comes to learning what intercollegiate wheelchair basketball is like, Garner has been there to help Alex and Isaac each step of the way.
“Trying to listen to him and see what he sees over what I see, get his input on things, because a lot of times it’s a different point of view,” Isaac said. “To have that input from coach really helps.”
During a complicated season for the Movin’ Mavs, Alex and Isaac Hummer have their eyes on a national championship.
“Last year, we had a really good shot in winning the championship. The fact that we were nine days away from living a childhood dream, to getting it torn away from you, that is the only thing on my mind and most of our minds,” Alex said. “If someone is going to win it, like I said, it might as well be us.”
The Movin’ Mavs will be back in action March 12 and 13 in the National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, at Stran-Hardin Arena.
