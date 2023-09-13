How College Park Center came to be

When former UTA President James Spaniolo began his tenure at the university in 2004, he knew the campus needed a change.

He attended a men’s basketball game in Texas Hall, a concert hall where athletics events took place on stage. As he stood next to former Athletics director Pete Carlon, he looked around the theater-turned-basketball arena and said “We’ve gotta get something done about this,” Carlon recalled.

The university had long acknowledged the need for a new athletics center. Playing on a stage may not be an ideal long-term plan, yet Maverick players did from 1965 until the grand opening of College Park Center on Feb. 1, 2012.

Texas Hall has a capacity of 2,625 while CPC seats 7,000. However, Spaniolo said the issues ran deeper than size.

“The problem with Texas Hall wasn’t the size, it was that it was not designed to play competitive athletics,” Spaniolo said. “You could have performances, you could have lectures, you’re gonna have programs there. It is still a great building even though it’s fairly old now, but it was not designed to play basketball or volleyball or any other sport.”

Now, 11 years after its grand opening, College Park Center has become a contender among entertainment and premier sporting events in the Arlington area. In fact, the center’s current deal with the Dallas Wings to host home games created scheduling conflicts with the university’s volleyball team for this week’s games.

The volleyball team will play its Friday and Saturday matches at the Arlington Independent School District Athletics Center while the Wings play game one of their playoff series at CPC on Friday.

It’s an unique issue to have, but conflicts are bound to happen with CPC’s busy schedule. The center has hosted an international volleyball tournament, a championship boxing match, two concerts and a graduation — all examples from just the last five months.

“I think that for the first 11 years, College Park Center has been just about right for the university, for the surrounding community, for multiple kinds of events,” Spaniolo said.

Athletics director Jon Fagg said CPC is a “phenomenal” building. From the lighting capabilities to the practice facilities to the suites, it’s about “as good as it can get,” Fagg said. He said he’s thrilled to work with the arena’s staff.

The building may be known for its ability to host entertainment events, but its functionality goes far beyond that. The arena’s basement acts as a hub for the university’s athletes.

There’s an academic center with a 60-seat classroom where students can do schoolwork. When players get hurt or injured, there’s a state-of-the-art sports medicine facility to help them get back on track. Complete with a weight room, practice courts and locker rooms, the space is a haven for athletes.

“I was blown away when I came here,” Fagg said.

Carlon worked at the university for 35 years and said CPC is one of the highlights of his career. He said he’s proud of the championships the teams won while he was Athletics director, but he’s also proud to have been a part of the center’s development.

He served on the design team when the university started discussing the building in the mid-2000s. Carlon met with architects on a near-weekly basis, speaking with coaches and players from athletics to make sure their voices and requests for the new building were heard.

It’s a stark difference from where athletics staff members used to work — in a building near the track stadium with two to three people per office. Debbie Garcia, executive senior associate director for athletics, said she worked in that office when she first came to the university. The move still “excites” her eleven years later, but she said it gives her a sense of pride.

“We’ll be walking up and literally still think like, ‘I cannot believe that this is where we work now,’” Garcia said. “This is our home.”

