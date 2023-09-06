Houston Astros complete dominant sweep in 12-3 victory over Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros had played each other 265 times heading into Wednesday’s matchup, but their 266th had perhaps the highest stakes of them all.
Wednesday’s game was the last between the Rangers and Astros this season. Texas held the American League West lead for the majority of the year. But the Rangers — on the verge of collapse with a 4-14 record in their last 18 games — sat two games behind the Astros heading into Wednesday’s matchup. Texas also sat a half-game back of Toronto for the final Wild Card playoff spot.
But just like in this series’ first two games, Houston got a large lead early and Texas was unable to respond. “Let’s Go Astros!” chants rained down on Globe Life Field as the home team suffered yet another loss, a 12-3 defeat, and fell further behind in the race for a playoff spot.
It went from bad to worse in the second inning, as Texas lost right fielder Adolis García for the game after he collided with the right-field wall. García exited the game and will have additional testing done tomorrow, manager Bruce Bochy said.
“We'll get him looked at tomorrow, we'll get an image,” Bochy said. “Really won't know anything until we do that. His right knee is pretty sore.”
In addition to the massive playoff implications, fans had an extra reason to look forward to Wednesday’s game when the pitching matchup was released. Texas’ Max Scherzer and Houston’s Justin Verlander faced off for the first time in their careers after being teammates on the Detroit Tigers from 2010-2014 and the New York Mets earlier this season.
After a disappointing start to the season, New York shipped off Scherzer and Verlander to two of the teams fighting for the AL West crown. The pair has been two of baseball’s most dominant pitchers over the last decade and were considered one of the sport’s most dangerous duos during their stints together.
Scherzer has collected three Cy Young awards throughout his career and was a member of the 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals. Verlander has three Cy Youngs of his own, as well as a Most Valuable Player award and two World Series wins — both with the Houston Astros.
Verlander won this round, pitching seven innings while giving up two runs. Scherzer gave up seven runs in three innings.
Second baseman Marcus Semien was a lone bright spot for the Rangers offense, as he hit two home runs, his first multi-homer game since Sept. 29, 2022.
“Obviously, it was not a good series,” Bochy said. “Wasn’t a lot we did well to be honest.”
The Rangers will attempt to right the ship against the Oakland Athletics. First pitch to the three-game series is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday at Globe Life Field.
“They've shown all year they can bounce back, and they're trying. They’re pulling for each other,” Bochy said. “That dynamic is not going to change because we're struggling. They're gonna come out here next game. They're gonna give it all they have, that won't change with these guys.”
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.