Hot 3-point shooting catapults men’s basketball team past University of Arkansas at Little Rock

The men’s basketball team (11-14, 7-7) defeated the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Thursday 85-70 inside the College Park Center.
Sophomore guard Nicolas Elame said he made it a priority to talk to his teammates before the game and tell them to stay focused and aggressive.
“Come out aggressive every night, and we got a great chance to win,” he said.
UTA made 11 three-pointers, the most this season. Head coach Greg Young said he was encouraged with the offensive performance and is eager to see the team play the rest of the year.
“We got guys that are putting work in, and now they're playing confidently, and that's what you want at the end of the year,” Young said.
Thursday’s game was a “UTA beats Cancer” theme. The team wore black uniforms, and fans were given black shirts at the entrance to support the cause.
The Mavericks began the game on a 12-0 scoring run and made their first four shots. Meanwhile, Arkansas-Little Rock’s first six possessions were turnovers.
Young said the productive start set the tone for the rest of the game, and they benefited from having a veteran group that has fought through adversity.
Arkansas-Little Rock responded and cut the UTA lead to four with 11:41 left in the first half. UTA made 48.6% of their shots in the half and forced 11 turnovers.
The Mavericks had nine players score as they took a 40-34 lead into halftime. Graduate guard David Azore led the way with 10 points and made five of his eight shots, while graduate guard Javon Levi had six assists.
UTA extended their lead back to double-figures four minutes into the second half at 50-40. The Mavericks made five of their first eight shots, with four different players scoring.
Junior guard Carson Bischoff made three-straight three-pointers at one point and extended the UTA lead to 72-55. He is shooting 45% from beyond the arc on the season and has the most made 3-pointers on the team.
“I'm trying to be better every day but I got to give credit to my teammates for being in the gaps, always bluffing, helping me out,” Bischoff said.
Junior guard Isaiah Palermo was the second leading scorer for Arkansas-Little Rock coming into the game but finished with two points and made one of his five shot attempts.
The Mavericks extended their lead to as much as 18 in the second half and finished the game with a 15-point victory.
“There was a stretch during the second half that was just fun to watch,” Young said.
UTA finished with three players scoring in double-figures for the first time since their last meeting against Arkansas-Little Rock on Jan. 22.
Coming into the game, Azore ranked 12th nationally in free throws with 127 made. He made six of his seven Thursday, improving his ranking to 10th.
He was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season on Tuesday and led the team in scoring with 20.
Elame had a season-high of 16 points, and Bischoff had 15. Elame was one point away from tying his career-high.
This marked the teams' last matchup as Sun Belt Conference members in the regular season, as each exits the conference in July. UTA will join the Western Athletic Conference, and Arkansas-Little Rock will join the Ohio Valley Conference.
The win improves the Mavericks’ Sun Belt Conference record to a .500 winning percentage, placing them seventh in the standings.
The Mavericks will return at 2 p.m. Saturday in College Park Center to play against Arkansas State University.
