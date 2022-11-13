Homecoming highlight: Men's basketball defeats Southwestern University

It was a night of celebration at College Park Center as the men’s basketball team (1-1) put on a show for the 2,466 in attendance, defeating Southwestern University 103-61 on Saturday.
Five Mavericks scored in double figures, led by freshman guard Chendall Weaver, who scored 20.
“We got better at some things tonight,” head coach Greg Young said. “Just because of how they were guarding us and what they were doing offensively. I was really proud of them. Everybody got to play. Everybody did some good things.”
Thirteen players logged minutes in the game, a decision Young made to see more lineups and players play different positions.
Southwestern came out firing, knocking down its first two three-pointers to take an early four-point lead. UTA responded with a 9-2 run, thanks to two baskets from senior guard Aaron Cash.
“I’m seeing a lot of opportunity — a lot of stuff that coach has preached about in practice and, you know, if we don't take those shots then it's like, well, what [are] we doing here,” said Cash, who finished the game with 18 points.
The Pirates kept it close early in the game, but the Mavericks started to pull away midway through the first half. A 15-15 contest turned into a 41-19 route in the blink of an eye. Highlight blocks, rim-rattling dunks and consistent three-point shooting gave the fans at College Park Center plenty to cheer about.
Cash led UTA in scoring during the first half, making five of his six shots en route to an 11-point half. Junior guard Marion Humphrey added eight points and two steals to buoy the Mavericks to a 53-34 halftime advantage.
During halftime, UTA honored the 2021-2022 women’s basketball team with a ring ceremony. Most players from the team showed and were recognized for their season, which saw the Lady Mavericks make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007, per previous Shorthorn reporting.
As the second half began, UTA’s lead grew larger as Young gave more players a chance to shine. Weaver scored 13 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots in the second half.
“I just tried to come out playing hard,” Weaver said. “Because our last two games, we weren’t playing hard at halftime. So I just tried to bring that energy, get my team fired up.”
The Mavericks will play again at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host Hardin-Simmons University. Young wants the fans to come and support like they did Saturday.
“I mean, we're trying to put on a little show here,” Young said. “We got some guys that can put a show on. I'd come back and watch them.”
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.