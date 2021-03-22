Here's what you may have missed in sports during spring break

While spring break came, and many students headed home, sports continued at UTA.
Here’s what you might’ve missed in the past week.
Baseball (7-11, 1-2)
The baseball team relied on pitching in the first game of their weekend series against the University of South Alabama.
Junior pitcher Carlos Tavera pitched seven innings without giving up a hit and struckout 11 batters in his fourth start of the season.
UTA got a home run in the eighth inning from junior infielder Boone Montgomery, solidifying a 1-0 start in Sun Belt Division play, with a 3-2 win.
However, UTA would fall in the second game of the series Saturday. Offensively, the Mavericks were led by senior outfielder Connor Aube who drove in all four runs. That wasn’t enough with the Mavericks falling to the Jaguars 6-4.
Junior pitcher Kody Bullard got the start on the mound and pitched 5.1 innings, striking out five, while giving up three runs on two hits. However, Bullard walked six batters and UTA, as a whole, gave up eight walks.
In the series finale on Sunday, UTA got four hits on 30 at-bats and the Mavericks fell 6-3.
The baseball team’s next game will be against Baylor University at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
Softball (4-17, 1-5)
UTA softball went 1-3 during the spring break, headlined by an 8-3 win over No. 15 Louisiana on Saturday.
Junior pitcher Allie Gardiner picked up her second win of the season, with 3.1 innings, giving up two hits in relief.
On offense, the Mavericks were propelled by a six-run second inning.
UTA returns to action at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Stephen F. Austin State University at SFA Softball Field.
Women’s tennis (11-1, 4-0)
The women’s tennis team tacked on three wins over the break, with two of them being against conference opponents. They now hold the top spot in the Sun Belt Conference.
In their most recent performance against Arkansas State University, UTA won 7-0. It was led by No. 2 singles Polina Akimova, who won her set 6-0, 6-0. Akimova is 8-1 in singles during the spring season.
The Lady Mavs will be looking to avenge their lone loss of the season against Southern Methodist University at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Arlington.
Men’s tennis (6-5)
UTA was able to sweep all three of their opponents this week: University of Texas at Permian Basin, Prairie View A&M University and Abilene Christian University.
The win streak for the Mavericks is up to five and is also five straight sweeps for UTA.
In their most recent match against Abilene Christian, freshman Alan Sau Franco and senior Alejandro Hayen took care of their doubles match, beating the Wildcats duo 6-1. Sau Franco was able to duplicate the success in the singles, with a 6-3, 6-1 win in his match.
Freshman Nick Beanish picked up his fifth straight singles win, with a 6-1, 6-0 singles win.
UTA’s next match will be at 1 p.m. Thursday against Rice University at George R. Brown Tennis Center.
Track and field
UTA track and field was able to get 11 medals in their outdoor track and field opener at the Texas Christian University Invitational.
In his 2021 debut, freshman thrower Arthur Petersen broke the program record in the javelin throw with a distance of 73.11 meters.
After competing in the NCAA Championships, senior jumper Bryson DeBerry returned and won the high jump. His jump of 2.14 meters is just .01 meter shy of a top-5 performance in program history.
Other notable performances from UTA, included a first and second place finish in the 1500-meter race. Senior runner Justin Domangue was cleared to perform after COVID-19 eligibility issues and outraced the field in his return.
UTA was able to perform well in the race with Domangue winning and senior runner Cole Klashinsky finishing in second place.
The track and field team will be back in action Thursday in the first day of the Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.