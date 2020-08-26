Here's what you may have missed in sports over the break

When the COVID-19 pandemic started in March, the sports world immediately stopped.
UTA was no exception to the sudden halt as seasons for the women’s basketball team, golf teams, tennis teams and track teams were cut short. Both the Movin’ Mavs and Lady Movin’ Mavs dealt with disappointing finishes when the NWBA decided to hold off on naming a national champion for 2020.
As campuses around the country reopen for the fall semester, UTA has started to slowly allow the return of athletic activities. Here are some of the things you may have missed over the summer.
UTA Athletics brought some teams back for practices
On July 20, the men’s and women’s basketball teams were allowed to return to campus for practices. The volleyball team returned a week later, and other teams were allowed on campus incrementally.
The athletic department issued a repopulation plan when the teams returned, outlining the instructions athletes would have to follow to avoid the possible spread of COVID-19. Some of the instructions that stood out include required testing of all staff and student-athletes before entering athletic facilities, temperature checks, mandatory use of face coverings and revoking locker room access.
If a student-athlete tests positive, they must notify a sports medicine staff member and self-quarantine for 14 days or until a negative coronavirus test is confirmed.
Some athletes left UTA to start professional athletic careers
In May, sophomore guard Ayoub Nouhi signed a contract with Phoenix Brussels Basketball of the Belgian Euromillions Basketball League. Nouhi, a native of Brussels, Belgium, averaged 2.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game during his time at UTA.
Alumnus Jabari Narcis also signed a professional contract in Europe, joining Palencia Baloncesto in Spain. In two seasons as a Maverick, Narcis totaled 349 points, 309 rebounds and 74 blocks.
In baseball, two seniors signed free agent contracts with MLB organizations. Pitcher Cesar Gomez signed with the Houston Astros and infielder/outfielder Zac Cook signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Before the season was shortened, Gomez appeared in eight games, leading the Mavericks with four saves. Cook closed out the season with a .321 batting average, 12 RBI and four home runs.
Changes happened within the women’s basketball program
Last week, Krista Gerlich officially took the women’s basketball head coaching gig at Texas Tech University. The head coach left UTA as the winningest coach in program history, accumulating a 121-94 record.
Before Gerlich accepted the position at her alma mater, one of her longtime assistants took a job coaching a high school basketball team in Oklahoma. In June, Talby Justus, former associate head coach, departed the women’s basketball team to lead the varsity boys team at Pawhuska High School in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. In his seven-year stay at UTA, Justus focused on the defensive side of the ball and also helped in recruiting and academic monitoring.
Three days after Gerlich left UTA, athletic director Jim Baker appointed a search committee to find a new women’s basketball coach. The committee is made up of Baker; deputy athletic director Russell Warren; Debbie Garcia, senior women’s administrator and executive senior associate athletic director; and Chris Ogden, men’s basketball head coach.
Baker said he hopes to have the position filled by mid-September.
UTA Athletics formed a Diversity and Inclusion Committee
Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic, these past few months have seen ongoing protests against police brutality and systemic racism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
In response, UTA Athletics created a Diversity and Inclusion Committee aimed at speaking up, taking action and demonstrating leadership, Baker said in a press release. The committee’s first task includes launching the Mav Up And Vote campaign.
The campaign’s goal is to have 100% of UTA’s student-athletes, coaches and staff registered to vote in the 2020 general election.
