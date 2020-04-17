Here’s how the Dallas Wings made out in the 2020 WNBA Draft

The 2020 WNBA Draft opened with University of Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu going first overall to the New York Liberty. Many were expecting the Walnut Creek, California, native to be the No. 1 pick, especially after she finished her four-year career at Oregon with 2,562 points, 1,040 rebounds and 1,091 assists.
When Ionescu came off the board, her college teammate, Satou Sabally, was selected as the second overall pick by the Dallas Wings. A 10-24 record in the 2019 season helped the Wings clinch the second pick in the draft, and multiple trades over the offseason netted the team the fifth, seventh and 21st selections.
Sabally, a 6-foot-4 forward from Berlin, Germany, averaged 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and two assists per game over her three-year collegiate career at Oregon. After the draft, Sabally said being picked second overall helped validate her decision to jump to the WNBA and skip her senior season at Oregon.
“I’m going to celebrate. I’m excited that I got drafted second, but I’m not going to settle on that, and I’m going to keep going hard and really try to prove myself,” Sabally said.
With the fifth pick, Dallas selected Princeton University guard Bella Alarie. The 6-foot-4 guard played for four years at Princeton, where she was named Ivy League Player of the Year for three years. She averaged 16.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in her collegiate career.
Alarie said she was looking forward to playing fast basketball with young players who are skilled and versatile.
“It’s an exciting team and I’m really excited to play alongside some really amazing professional women’s basketball players,” Alarie said. “It’s a huge opportunity and I’m just really excited and looking forward to it.”
University of South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris was Dallas’ last pick of the first round at No. 7 overall. Harris played for four years at South Carolina and was named to the All-SEC second team in her sophomore and junior years.
The Noblesville, Indiana, native averaged 9.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds over her collegiate career.
The Wings selected another player from Germany with the 21st overall pick, their final selection of the 2020 WNBA Draft: center Luisa Geiselsöder.
Geiselsöder last played for Landerneau Bretagne Basket in France. She helped Germany win the 2018 FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship and was named the 2018 Damen Basketball Bundesliga Rookie of the Year.
On April 3, the WNBA announced that the 2020 training camp and regular season would be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league will continue working to find new start dates.
