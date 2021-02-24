‘He sees us for our potential’: Gold medal runners reflect on their training this indoor track season

As the Sun Belt Conference Championships for indoor track came to a close, senior distance runners Madeleine Rowe and Cole Klashinsky both had first-place finishes in their individual competitions.
Rowe took home the first-place honor in the mile run, finishing with a time of 4:57.86, while Klashinsky placed first in the 5000-meter race, finishing with a time of 8:20.51. Both earned gold medals in the 3000-meter race.
For Rowe to continue to succeed at all levels, whether in a tournament or a championship, she has had to try and keep everything in order.
“Just keeping what I have, trying to build up my confidence more and doing all the little things in between,” Rowe said. “You know, stretching, gotta eat right, gotta sleep right, just make sure everything is all in order, and keep it there.”
The path to success has not been easy for Rowe. In the past couple of seasons, she fought through injuries that left her sidelined for months.
“I’ve actually had bilateral achilles tendonitis for the past three years, and it has made it very difficult to train effectively,” Rowe said. “But I switched my shoes, I was doing rehab, and it’s no longer a problem for me anymore of any sorts, so I have been able to put in good times in the mileage, more so than I was ever able to.”
Head coach John Sauerhage said that Rowe has done an excellent job staying motivated after dealing with her injuries, and her growing confidence leads to good results.
The motivation Rowe gained from overcoming the setbacks led to the personal records she set. The latest being the new record she set at the Jaguar Invitation, finishing her mile run with a time of 4:52.56 and besting the previous invitational record by .32 seconds.
“I think the Jaguar Invitational was really great for me, for my confidence, and I really wanted to see what I could do,” Rowe said. “I wanted to put down a good time going into conference, and I think I did that.”
Rowe has used the support that Sauerhage gives as fuel in her races.
“He wants the best for us. He’s always seeing more than our performance, he sees us for our potential, and he wants to do everything he can to bring it out,” Rowe said. “I'm very appreciative of him and the time he dedicates to us.”
For Klashinsky, his relationship with Sauerhage has been great on account of the chemistry they have.
Klashinsky got off to a hot start placing first in the 3000-meter race in the Ted Nelson Invitational and first in the 5000-meter race at the Jaguar Invitational.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not held Klashinsky back as he continues to get in mileage and be consistent with his running.
“It's been challenging, but it’s also been a blessing in disguise. We've been able to get a year of continuous training with little to no stopping for competition,” Klashinsky said. “You can see it across the NCAA and professional sports as well, that people are running personal best and world records.”
Sauerhage said that Klashinsky is the type of distance runner they try to build here at UTA.
“He’s improved enough to where you can start talking about going into the NCAA regionally outdoors, you can talk about him possibly winning a conference championship.”
Even with the records Klashinsky sets, his drive to be the best he can is what motivates him.
“The drive to get the absolute most out of myself and to perform the best I can for my team and for coach Sauerhage, who took a chance on me when I was just a 9:34 two-miler coming out of high school,” Klashinsky said. “I was really grateful to this team and this program.”
Sauerhage said having his runners break records and earn accolades means so much to him as a coach.
“That’s the essence of what I’m doing,” Sauerhage said. “The good feeling you get from seeing them happy and seeing them reach, you know, the beginning of what they're capable of cause they’re not done yet, they’re going to run faster. It’s very gratifying.”
