Guide to collegiate volleyball for this weekend’s UTA Classic

The volleyball team (0-3) is hosting the UTA Classic this weekend at College Park Center. The Lady Mavericks will play three games, one on Friday and two on Saturday, in their season’s first homestand.
Here are some things to know before the game on Friday:
How does the game work?
Collegiate volleyball games are played in best-of-five sets, meaning the first team to win three sets wins the match.
A team wins a set by getting to 25 points before their opponent. Teams must win a set by at least two points. If a team reaches 25 points, but is not ahead by at least two, the set continues until a team leads by two.
If a game reaches the fifth set and neither team has won three sets, the final set is played until 15 points are reached.
A team receives a point when either the ball hits the floor on the opponent’s side or the opponent faults.
Examples of a fault include not getting the ball over the net, hitting a ball out of bounds, or hitting the ball more than three times.
What are the positions in volleyball?
Important positions on UTA’s team to remember are DS (defensive specialist), S (setter), L (libero), OH (outside hitter) and MB (middle blocker). These positions explain what the players do while they’re on the court.
Most positions are self-explanatory, except for one: liberos.
Liberos wear differently colored jerseys than the rest of the team and play the back row for a majority of their time on the court. The position is defense focused.
When are the games this weekend?
UTA will play Texas A&M University-Commerce at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The team will also play Providence College at 11 a.m. and the University of North Texas at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The game against UNT is a “White Out” game. The first 100 students in attendance will receive a free T-shirt.
