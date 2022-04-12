Guard Veronica Burton enters Dallas Wings 2022 lineup as seventh pick

Northwestern University guard Veronica Burton, who the Dallas Wings selected seventh in the Women's National Basketball Association draft Monday, made it clear she’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win, even if that means taking a lesser role than when she was at college.
“I would say the amount of minutes that I play this year is not really on the top of my mind,” Burton said. “I'll ride the bench if I have to, I'll start if I have to, whatever they need from me is what I'll do, and I'll be happy to do it.”
The Dallas Wings are coming off a season where they finished seventh in the WNBA with a 14-18 record, ending with a loss to the No. 6 seed Chicago Sky in the 2021 WNBA Playoffs.
In the offseason, the Wings agreed to a trade with the Indiana Fever. They acquired center Teaira McCowan and the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft.
Burton averaged 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 4.03 steals a game in her senior year for the Wildcats.
Her steals-per-game statistics were the best in the nation at the Division 1 level.
Burton said she loves watching film, specifically learning where her teammates want the ball. Doing this helps her know what she can do to make herself and her team better.
She will join a Wings team who is looking to build a young core. Dallas had the youngest roster in the league last season, averaging 24 years old.
Greg Bibb, Wings’ president and CEO, heaped praise on Burton and revealed she was one of the top priorities.
“I think she is going to be a tremendous teammate,” Bibb said. “I think she is going to come in and compete every day and whether she is on the court or not, she is going to help us be better and that is exactly the kind of player we are looking for.”
Guard Arike Ogunbowale recently signed an extension with Dallas and will return as one of the most lethal scorers in the league, finishing in the top five in scoring in all three of her seasons in the WNBA.
Burton said she is excited to play with the Wings, specifically alongside guards Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey.
“I'm about to go study all their games tonight and learn where they want the ball and where they want it is where I'll give it to them,” Burton said.
The Wings had two picks in the third round as well, selecting Jasmine Dickey of the University of Delaware at No. 30 and Jazz Bond of the University of North Florida at No. 31.
Dickey was a prolific scorer in college, averaging 25.3 points per game her senior year, good for third in the country.
She also averaged 10.2 rebounds a game, finishing in the top 35 in the nation.
“She is extremely effective in the mid-range game, which is a little bit of a lost art in today’s basketball,” Bibb said.
Her most impressive statline this season came Feb. 4, when she scored 52 points and grabbed 18 rebounds against the College of Charleston.
Bond spent four years at the University of North Florida, eclipsing 1,500 career points, while winning the Atlantic Sun Conference Defensive Player of the Year twice.
She was an Atlantic Sun All-Conference First Team selection her junior and senior year.
The Dallas Wings will open their season at the College Park Center against the Atlanta Dream at 7 p.m Saturday, May 7.
