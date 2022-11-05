Graduate guards look to be next group of influential transfers for Lady Mavericks

Last season, the women’s basketball team won the Sun Belt Conference tournament, advancing to its first NCAA Tournament since 2007.
Redshirt senior forward Starr Jacobs led the team in scoring. Her 21 points per game average was the highest mark in the program’s history. Senior guard De’Sha Benjamin averaged 9.9 points a game and led the team with 32 three-pointers made.
Both Jacobs and Benjamin were transfer students, recruited before the season by head coach Shereka Wright. Together, they helped turn a 13-7 team into a conference champion that came within seven points of an NCAA Tournament game victory.
As the Lady Mavericks prepare for their upcoming season, they’ll look to repeat last season’s success with transfer athletes.
“When you're looking at the transfer portal, obviously you're looking to replace some things that you may have not had the previous year or players that you may have lost currently into the portal,” Wright said. “For me, I'm looking for leadership, I'm looking for players that come in with high character and have a great work ethic.”
Fifth-year guard Jireh Washington comes to UTA after spending four years at Arkansas State University, a former Sun Belt foe.
During UTA’s games against Arkansas State, Wright said she saw how Washington commanded the floor and was a leader vocally. As she looked to replace Terryn Milton, last year’s point guard, Wright wanted someone with experience.
“[Washington]’s been here, she's early. She sets the tone with her energy and her effort and her toughness,” Wright said. “And so that presence is automatically felt here for our program.”
Washington said she was recruited by multiple Sun Belt schools but didn’t want to transfer to a conference rival. With UTA going to the Western Athletic Conference, she felt comfortable transferring here.
She said she chose UTA partly because the university has a connection to the Dallas Wings, a WNBA team who also plays in the College Park Center.
Her goal is to play basketball professionally or go into the coaching field, she said.
Washington transferred to UTA for her graduate season after four standout seasons at Arkansas State. After a season-ending injury her junior year, she wanted one more year to play the game that she’s invested most of her life in.
Now, as a Lady Maverick, she’ll look to make up for the lost production of guards that graduated from last year’s championship team. Washington said she wants to help the team any way she can, whether that be scoring, finding teammates or playing different positions.
“I think, you know, [Wright] losing a point guard she had last year, and she know[s] my ability and everything like that,” Washington said. “I think I fit in very well with me being the point guard taking control of the game on and off the court.”
Washington said her goal was to win games this year, but she also wants the team to hold each other accountable after tough games.
“I don't want nobody to fall off and break apart,” she said. “I still want it to be a unit because we all sisters, we all family.”
Washington isn’t the only high-impact guard Wright recruited. Fifth-year guard Kayla White comes to the Lady Mavericks after four years at Southern Methodist University. She averaged 13.2 points per game her senior year and was ninth in the American Athletic Conference.
“She wants to win, and her pedigree is to compete at a high level,” Wright said. “So we knew immediately coming in that's something that we wanted to add.”
White joins UTA looking to make a name for herself and show people the type of player she can be.
“I just feel like I've been overlooked for pretty much a majority of my career,” White said. “So this year is really important to me, especially since it's my last one. It's gonna be a really fun time. I have a lot to prove.”
Wright played a significant role in White’s decision to come to UTA. Whether she needs something on the court, off the court, or just needs to talk, Wright is there for her and that made the welcome to UTA very warm, she said.
Growing up as a military brat, Wright learned early that people come from all different walks of life, and building relationships with her players is fun for her.
“It's fun because that's the joy that I get out of [it] that I get to impact 15 different young women,” she said.
Staying home was important to White. With Southern Methodist University being about a 30-minute drive away from UTA, she could stay home and contend for a conference championship.
“At SMU, it's a little bit of a better conference over there. So it's harder for us to try to get to that top spot,” she said. “But I feel like here, we have a really good opportunity to win the conference and make a run in the tournament.”
For White, she has two goals this year: win a conference championship and use this season to figure out who she is as a person and what she plans to do post-graduation.
She said she wants to get more opportunities to play in front of passionate fans. White saw the fan base support last year as the team went to the NCAA Tournament and wants a chance to show those people what she can bring to the table, specifically her scoring, defensive abilities and fast pace.
“I play hard 100% of the time, I practice hard,” she said. “So I think I'm going to increase the speed of our game. We're going to play faster and harder.”
However, transferring to a new system after four years under another one can be difficult. White said the team’s support has done a good job at keeping her mental composure through the process.
“Coach [Wright] makes sure to call me every other day and [ask] ‘How are you doing?’ You know, how I'm feeling about the team, about what we're doing on the court,” she said. “She's pretty good at reading people. So you know, she'll see it and she'll reach out to me.”
Both Washington and White were selected to the WAC preseason-second team, voted on by coaches in the conference.
Wright said the awards showed that the media was doing their homework and appreciating what they did at their respective schools.
“They deserve those things, but as they know, they gotta go, and they gotta prove night in, night out that they belong,” she said.
But for Washington and White, it’s not about the awards, it’s about winning the conference championship.
“I just want to get a ring,” Washington said. “I want to make my last year the best year.”
