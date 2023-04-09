 Skip to main content
Golf, track and field gear up for road competitions this week

Freshman distance runner Jeriel Algarin-Marquez, left, junior distance runner Jose Alfonzo, center, and sophomore distance runner Jacob Ye run during the UTA Under Armour Invitational on April 28 at Maverick Stadium. 

The sports teams are getting deeper into their seasons as the semester nears its end. Women’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, baseball, softball and track and field teams will all compete this week.

Here is the schedule for April 10 through 16.

Golf

The women’s golf team will compete Monday and Tuesday in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, for the Oral Roberts University Spring Invitational.

Tennis

The men’s tennis team will play two games on the road, while the women’s tennis team will play one game on the road and two at home.

The men’s tennis team will play at 3 p.m. Friday against Grand Canyon University and Sunday against Seattle University. The time for Sunday’s match has not been assigned yet.

The women’s team will play at 2 p.m. Wednesday against University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. Their next two matchups are at 1 p.m. Friday against Sam Houston State University and 11 a.m. Sunday against Stephen F. Austin State University, both at home.

Baseball

The Mavericks will play a three-game road series against Sacramento State University at 8 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Sacramento, California.

Softball

The softball team will play six games, including three home games at Allan Saxe Field.

The Mavericks will play at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday against Stephen F. University in Nacogdoches, Texas. Then, the Mavericks will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Mavericks will then return home to play a three-game conference series against Abilene Christian University at 6:30 p.m. Friday, then noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Track and field

The track and field will compete Friday and Saturday at the Carl Knight Invite in Nacogdoches, Texas.

@leviomeke

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

