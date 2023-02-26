 Skip to main content
Golf begins spring season as basketball finishes up

Graduate Paul Gonzalez competes in the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas, Texas on October 4, 2021. 

Golf opens their spring season as basketball nears the end of theirs. The women’s basketball, men’s basketball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, softball, baseball and men’s golf will all compete this week.

Here is the schedule for Feb. 27 through March 5.

Basketball

Both basketball teams will wrap up their seasons this week with conference matchups. The women’s basketball team will play one game at home, while the men’s basketball team will play two games on the road.

The women’s basketball team will play at 7 p.m. Thursday against Stephen F. Austin State University at College Park Center.

The men’s basketball team will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Their next game is 9 p.m. Friday against Seattle University in Seattle, Washington.

Tennis

Both tennis teams will play against non-conference opponents. The men’s tennis will play one game on the road and two games at home, while the women’s tennis team will play one game at home and one game on the road.

The men’s tennis team will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. Their next games are at 2 p.m. Wednesday against Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, and 11 a.m. Sunday against Lamar University at UTA Tennis Center.

The women’s tennis team will play at 1 p.m. Friday against Texas Tech University at UTA Tennis Center. Their next matchup is on the road 1 p.m. Sunday against The University of Texas at San Antonio.

Softball

The softball team will play six games, with one of them on the road against 6 p.m. Tuesday against Baylor University and the remaining five in the home Boerner Invitational.

The Mavericks will play at 3:30 p.m. Friday against Rider University and will immediately turn around to play at 6 p.m. against the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

On Saturday, the team will play at 3:30 p.m. against the University of Missouri-Kansas City again, and 6 p.m. against Rider University.

The team will finish the tournament at 12:30 p.m. Sunday against Lamar University.

Baseball

The baseball team will play four games including one home game at home. The Mavericks will play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against the University of Oklahoma at Clay Gould Ballpark.

Then, they will play a three-game road series against Northwestern State University at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Golf

The men’s golf team will compete Wednesday through Friday. They will compete in Palm Desert, California, at the Wyoming Desert Collegiate.

@leviomeke

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

