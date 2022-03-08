Golden ticket: Women’s basketball team advances to the NCAA Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. — With less than a minute before the Sun Belt Conference final ended, head coach Shereka Wright finally allowed herself to smile.
At that point, her team had already pulled ahead by double digits against Troy University, locking in an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007.
As blue and yellow streamers rained down on the court, Wright embraced junior forward Starr Jacobs, eyes brimming with tears.
“It takes a village to get to this point, and we’re going to celebrate today,” Wright said.
The Lady Mavericks won the Sun Belt Conference tournament for the first time in program history, defeating the No. 1 seed Troy 76-61 at the Pensacola Bay Center. It will be the third appearance in the NCAA Tournament in program history and the first representing the Sun Belt Conference.
“I’m so happy for our university, our athletic department, our student athletes and our staff,” Wright said.
The team will not be the only ones saying goodbye to the Sun Belt as UTA will join the Western Athletic Conference in July.
For Jim Baker, it was his last opportunity to witness a UTA’s basketball program win a conference championship as the university’s athletics director.
Baker announced his resignation from the position Feb. 8, which will take effect Sept. 1.
When UTA’s players, coaches and staff cut pieces of the net as a celebratory tradition after winning the match, Baker made sure he took part in the process.
“I’ve watched the net get cut down for 10 years here, and it’s fun to be part of it,” Baker said.
Wright reminisced about the interview for the Lady Mavericks’ head coach position where Baker said he wanted to win a championship, and she wanted to fulfill that, she said.
“That was a moment for him and his retirement of the amazing things that he has done for UTA Athletics, the positions that he’s put these student-athletes in and he deserves every piece of that net,” Wright said.
The No. 2 seed UTA lost to all three of its tournament opponents during the regular season.
UTA lost to the No. 7 seed Georgia Southern University 64-63 on Jan. 15, then to the No. 3 seed University of Louisiana at Lafayette 62-57 on Feb. 12.
Before the championship game, the No. 1 seed Troy University defeated UTA 59-48 on Jan. 8 inside the College Park Center. It’s the fewest points the Lady Mavericks have scored in conference play.
UTA avenged all three teams en route to the conference championship.
After receiving a first-round bye as the conference’s top four seed, UTA defeated Georgia Southern 85-76 on Friday in the tournament quarterfinals.
After the Lady Mavericks held a 20-point lead in the third quarter, the Eagles responded to cut the lead to six with 1:25 left in the fourth. However, UTA closed the game offensively, making all six of their free-throw attempts in the last minute.
UTA’s defense would hold strong for the victory to secure a spot in the semifinals.
The Lady Mavericks finished with four players scoring in double-digits, led by Jacobs’ 28, alongside senior guards Terryn Milton’s 15 and Claire Chastain’s 14 and Katie Ferrell’s 11.
Getting to the free-throw line was a key in the game, as they made a season-high 31 free throws.
UTA advanced to the conference championship game after a 75-65 win over Louisiana.
Jacobs added a consecutive 28-point performance in the semifinals game to her quarterfinals performance alongside 10 rebounds and three blocks.
UTA outscored Louisiana 24-17 in the third quarter and did not give up the lead the rest of the game. It was the first time they’ve made a conference championship game since 2009 as a Southland Conference member.
In the championship game, the Lady Mavericks extended their lead to as much as 24 in the first half.
The lead stayed above double digits for the remainder of the second half, pushing UTA to the NCAA Tournament in the end.
Wright said she thought about the victory being in hand with two minutes left since it was very difficult for Troy to come back by then.
“I just wanted to smile and embrace that,” she said. “Let our kids know, ‘Hey, listen, we were right there. We just need to finish it off.’”
Jacobs finished her MVP campaign with a double-double: scoring a third straight 28-point game alongside 11 rebounds and three steals.
“We had the best player right there, and she proved it,” Baker said.
Jacobs said she was surprised at how well she had been playing, and she’s feeling good about her game.
“I think I can focus more on my shooting, but a lot of teams like to double-team me,” she said. “Having those kick-outs to my teammates, and shooting the way we did this tournament just opens the floor up for all of us.”
Milton finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. She played all 40 minutes of the game and attested her stamina to her calming presence and ability to recompose the team when the score got close.
“It got really intense near the end of the game, but I kept getting our team together and telling them to calm down, ‘It’s OK, we just have to take it one play at a time,’” Milton said.
Baker said a few players came up to him before the game and said, “This one’s for you, Mr. Baker.”
“We’re the best in the Sun Belt this year, we want to be the best in the WAC next year,” he said.
The team will await its opening opponent for the NCAA Tournament, which will be announced during the Selection Show on March 13.
“They didn’t fold, they faced adversity, and they stayed together, and that’s what it looks like to be a champion,” Wright said.
