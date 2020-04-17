aisd1.jpg
Globe Life Park will continue its run as a football stadium for 2020.

The Texas Rangers and the Arlington Independent School District came to an agreement Thursday to host a minimum of 14 regular season high school football games.

Martin and Arlington High Schools will host five games at the venue, while Bowie, Lamar, Sam Houston and Seguin High Schools will host one game apiece.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for our district at Globe Life Park,” AISD Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos said in a press release. “This will provide a unique and lasting experience not only for our football players, but also for our students, cheer teams, bands, families and everyone coming to the park. We have always had an outstanding relationship with the Texas Rangers, and this just adds another layer to that."

Lamar will open the Globe Life Park schedule with a game against Euless Trinity High School on August 27. The final regular season game will take place on November 5.

