Globe Life Park renamed Choctaw Stadium as Texas Rangers partner with Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

Fans watch the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 13, 2017, at Globe Life Park. 

The Texas Rangers and Choctaw Casinos & Resorts agreed to a multiyear naming rights partnership for Globe Life Park in Arlington, according to a press release from the Rangers on Wednesday.

The park was the home of the Rangers from 1994-2019. In 2020, the organization moved across the street to the newly built Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are excited to join the new partnership for years to come, said Ray Davis, Texas Rangers chairman and managing partner, in the press release.

According to the press release, Choctaw Stadium will host a plethora of different events, including college and high school football, pro soccer and Major League rugby.

The first event the venue will hold under its new name is a high school football game Thursday at 7 p.m., between Lakeview Centennial High School and Arlington Sam Houston.

19 sporting events have been scheduled through early November, including 14 regular season high school football games and three college football games.

@D_Tineo4

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments