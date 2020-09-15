Arlington will host the 116th World Series

Globe Life Field on April 24 in Arlington. Major League Baseball announced Tuesday the home ballpark of the Texas Rangers will host the World Series anext month.

 Elias Valverde II, The Shorthorn Staff

MLB announced Tuesday that the 2020 World Series will be hosted at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

MLB also released its postseason schedule, highlighted by playoff series taking place at neutral locations for the first time in modern history. The National League Division Series will be played at Globe Life Field and Minute Maid Park in Houston, while the National League Championship Series and 116th World Series will happen solely in Arlington.

Rob Matwick, Texas Rangers business operations executive vice president, said the organization is still working with the City of Arlington on fan attendance scenarios. Anyone allowed to enter the stadium would have to wear a mask to satisfy ordinances passed by Tarrant and Dallas counties.

“At this stage, we’ve really looked at different models and capacities, distances between guests,” Matwick said. “[There’s] been no final decision made, but we’re working closely with public health and safety officials here in Arlington, in addition to Major League Baseball.”

Matwick and his team will follow AT&T Stadium officials closely to see how they handle fan attendance during Sunday’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons.

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said he doesn’t know what economic impact hosting parts of the MLB postseason will have on the city, but putting on the events will create more jobs, whether fans are allowed into the stadium or not.

Game one of the National League Division Series is scheduled for Oct. 6, while the National League Championship Series is scheduled to begin Oct. 12. The World Series will start Oct. 20.

This story is developing.

