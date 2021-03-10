Globe Life Field to open at full capacity, require attendees to wear masks

The Texas Rangers announced Wednesday that Globe Life Field will open at full capacity for the team’s home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 5. The ballpark’s maximum capacity is 40,300.
According to Wednesday’s press release, the organization was given clearance to open Globe Life Field at full capacity by the Office of the Texas Governor.
The announcement came a week after Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order to reopen Texas and end the mask mandate starting Wednesday.
To maintain safety, fans who plan to attend Rangers home games will be required to wear face masks in all areas of the ballpark, except when actively eating or drinking. Hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.
The Rangers plan to continue selling and scanning tickets digitally and only accepting credit cards when making payments.
After the home opener, the organization plans to offer “distanced seating” sections at the ballpark.
Globe Life Field hosted the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from Dec. 3 to 12, with a capacity of about 15,000 fans, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Baseball's opening back up, eh?
Hey MLB, when pitching a no hitter, does the pitcher change their approach in the 9th inning?
