Globe Life Field to host UTA baseball games against Oklahoma, Tarleton State

The UTA baseball team will be competing in two games at the newly built Globe Life Field in Arlington, the program announced Tuesday.

The Mavericks will see action against Tarleton State University on Feb. 23 and the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 24.

This will be the first time UTA has competed in Arlington's newest venue. Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, was previously the host site of the 2020 NLDS, NLCS and the World Series.

Spectators will be allowed into Globe Life Field with a single day general admission ticket starting at $15.

For guests not able to attend, the games will be streamed live by FloSports.

