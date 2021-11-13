Getting to know G-Y: Greg Young’s rise to Mavericks head coach

Greg Young spent his childhood nights shooting hoops in his driveway. Some things never change, even a few decades later.
For weeks after he was announced as head coach of UTA’s men’s basketball team, he’d park his car in his driveway and just sit there. He took that time to reply to as many of the 500-plus congratulatory texts and calls he received as he could.
Young replied to about 40 messages per day, he said. He tried not to copy and paste anything so that everything was personalized. It took him a while, but he eventually got back to everyone.
It’s those simple gestures that make Young who he is, many say.
“I know he's a super busy dude. That's what means a lot to us, too, when he reaches out to us individually,” guard Pedro Castro said. “To get a personalized text back to you, you know, saying that he appreciates you and all this stuff, it means a lot.”
Anyone can see the tough side of Young by catching a game at College Park Center. He’s focused. Maybe he's yelling across the court, resting his hands on his hips or crossing his arms while he observes the team.
But not everyone gets to see the person behind the coach. The one who will send you quotes for inspiration if you’re having a rough day. The one whose eyes widen when realizing his Panera Bread rewards account is still active.
That’s the Greg Young — or G-Y — that players and staff within the program know.
“The thing that separates him is that, genuinely, the person that you see here is the person that’s behind closed doors,” said Jason MacBain, associate athletic director for communications.
Time will tell
When Young was hired on as an assistant coach by former head coach Scott Cross in 2009, he didn’t see himself being here very long. It wasn’t anything against UTA, he had just never stayed with a program longer than four or five years. It seemed inevitable.
“I had chances to leave, but I also liked who I was working with,” Young said.
The inevitable happened in 2017 when he and the rest of Cross’ coaching staff were fired. He was later rehired by head coach Chris Ogden, who departed the program in April 2021.
It was almost like Young blinked, and all of a sudden he was a head coach. He waited 12 years for the opportunity and made it known that he was the coach for the job.
“It happened so fast. I really didn't have time to process it,” Young said. “Because the day that we knew he was leaving, basically, I was told I was getting the job.”
“There was a moment there, and I'm like, 'Oh man. What am I going to do now?'”
During those 12 years prior to taking the job, he built relationships only those within the program would understand. The roots he planted were so deep, it brought guard David Azore out of the transfer portal without Young even having to ask.
“He actually came to me and said, ‘Coach, if you get the job, I'll come back,’” Young said.
Azore was first, then came Castro.
“When [Azore] called me, gave me the news, it was pretty much a no-brainer,” said Castro, who spent two seasons at UTA — one redshirt — before stints at Blinn College and Houston Baptist University. “G-Y recruited me in high school, and I just have that level of trust and communication with him. And I just knew it was the right decision.”
As players turned to Young, he turned to his coaching staff. Young could have easily decided to wipe out the staff Ogden brought together and hire people of his own. But, they were already his people. He trusts them.
“He didn't have to keep any of us,” operations director Parker Eidson said.
Associate head coach Royce “Snoop” Johnson said Young came straight to him and said “Snoop, I want you to stay and be my associate head coach.”
While there was no obligation for Eidson to stay on staff, he said he respected Young for telling him almost right away that he wanted him to stay, too. So, he did.
All of the returning staff played a big part in the development of the program over the last three seasons, which is another one of the reasons Young decided to keep everyone together.
“The wheels on the bus just kept rolling,” Young said. “It’s just I moved from the passenger’s seat to the driver’s seat, and they just moved a seat over. But we get to keep working.”
Taking the wheel
Since many of the players have already been coached by Young, the transition wasn’t difficult. But he did make some changes. Some low-key ones, too.
Those who are close to Young and Johnson know they like their Dr Pepper. Since bottles or cans of Dr Pepper aren’t available on campus — UTA sells Pepsi products — Young keeps some in his fridge. He doesn’t have one every day, he said, but some days he might have a couple.
“When you're in the assistant seat, you can't quite make that push like ‘Ah, we need some Dr Peppers,’” Eidson said. “But now it's slowly become, as he's shifted seats, it's like it's more of a mandatory Dr Pepper.”
Every head coach has their tendencies. Eidson pointed this one out when he turned toward Young during UTA’s exhibition game against Southeastern Oklahoma State earlier this month and noticed he was coaching on the floor with a can of Dr Pepper in his hand. That can eventually made its way into the locker room because guard Nathaniel Spurgeon noticed him carrying one in after the win.
“That's one of the tendencies: a Dr Pepper on deck at all times,” Eidson said.
There’s still a whole season to play until the UTA community has the chance to learn more about Young, but this is a start.
