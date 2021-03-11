Frustration leads to ejection in UTA’s 3-0 loss to Lamar University

After coming off a 1-3 weekend against UT-San Antonio and a 15-5 loss against the University of Oklahoma on Tuesday, the baseball team (5-7) looked to break a slump with a win against Lamar University.
It has been nearly nine years since the former rivals played on the same diamond. The last game was a 4-3 loss for the Mavericks on March 18, 2012.
The score may have been different, but the outcome was the same, with the Cardinals defeating the Mavericks 3-0 at Clay Gould Ballpark on Thursday night.
Things looked bright for the Mavericks as they unveiled their new scoreboard, and junior pitcher Carlos Tavera started the game with a one-two-three inning.
But by the second inning the brightness went away. Taverafollowed up the scoreless inning by giving up a two-run home run to Lamar sophomore infielder Deric LaMontagne.
More trouble came in the fourth inning with Tavera walking two batters and loading the bases with one out. He was able to get out of the inning without giving up a run after collecting a strikeout and causing a flyout to center field.
While the Mavericks were barely getting by on defense, the offense was getting nowhere and became frustrated.
The frustration got the better of senior infielder Dylan Paul, who got tossed from the game after shaking his head and arguing with the umpire after a called strike three in the fourth inning.
“He got tossed for arguing balls and strikes,” head coach Darin Thomas said. “Can’t do that, we’d already been warned in the dugout. He’ll be out, got a suspension tomorrow.”
The Mavericks squandered a bases-loaded opportunity in the fifth inning when senior outfielder Connor Aubelined to center field, ending the Mavericks’ threat.
“Sometimes it just takes one to fall,” Thomas said. “Aube hit a ball hard early with guys in scoring position and two outs, and it just didn’t fall.”
Lamar added an insurance run in the eight inning, going up 3-0 and ending the scoring for the night.
With a runner on and one out in the bottom of the ninth, sophomore infielder Tyler Rice came up to the plate with a chance to extend the game only to hit a grounder and end the game on a double-play.
Tavera finished the night with four innings pitched and seven strikeouts, allowing three hits, two walks and two runs.
“We just got to find a way to score runs and take pressure off our pitching staff,” Thomas said. “We’ll get there, we’ll keep grinding.”
The Mavericks will be back on the diamond to face the Cardinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
@sportsestrada
