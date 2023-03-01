Freshman guard steps up amid adversity

Freshman guard Taleyah Jones has filled in the gaps this season to keep the Lady Mavericks afloat, as many veterans have missed time due to injuries. The team has largely relied on upperclassmen for its recent success, so Jones’ playing times were not guaranteed.
But Jones has delivered in her extended minutes. As one of the four players to appear in every game this season, she has stepped up as fifth-year players Jireh Washington, De’Sha Benjamin, Kayla White and Shyia Smith have all missed games this season.
“I feel more confident. I feel like I’m part of this team. I think that I’m showing my responsibility for what I need to do on the court, and it’s obviously showing,” Jones said.
She’s currently the team’s third top scorer while also demonstrating the experience and versatility that have helped her play different positions based on the team’s needs, which head coach Shereka Wright said was a turning point for the team.
Her scoring was on full display Dec. 11 when she scored a career-high 30 points against Texas A&M University-Texarkana to help UTA pull out a 71-67 win. Jones hit nine of her 10 field goal attempts and knocked down all 10 of her free throws.
Jones said that game gave her a lot of confidence. “It also shows opponents like, ‘Hey, I can score, I can do what I need to do,’” she said.
Since that game, Jones has been a consistent offensive threat for the Lady Mavericks. The Western Athletic Conference named her Freshman of the Week in the last two weeks, and she averaged over 15 points a game to help lead the Lady Mavericks to three pivotal wins as UTA looks to improve its seeding in the upcoming conference tournament.
“T, she deserved that,” Washington said. “She put in that work before practice, after practice. She stayed in the gym.”
Wright said Jones’ availability and flexibility to play multiple positions has given the team options, and Wright is confident in those options because she knows Jones can do it.
Jones said it’s important that she shows up every day and does what she needs to do for the team. That’s what she came to UTA to do.
As the team looks ahead to the conference tournament, Washington said having an all-around player like Jones is very helpful, and playing with Jones has been fun to watch.
Wright said Jones has been instant energy for the team, filling multiple positions as the injuries piled up. As the team has gone through conference play, the experience Jones has gained is valuable, Wright said.
“Injuries have allowed her to play multiple minutes, be able to be in close games, tight games, against power five and non-power five teams,” she said. ”That experience has been valuable to her because, again, she’s been able to learn through those situations.”
In last season’s conference championship run, seven players in the rotation were seniors. This year, five rotational players are in their fifth year. But with these injuries, Jones has been given a chance to show her skills.
Wright said in an earlier postgame press conference that she wants her freshmen to play because she played as a freshman at Purdue University. She believes that any player, regardless of classification, has to earn their playing time, and Jones has done that.
“She has come in with a work ethic and with the mentality that she belongs on the floor with everyone else,” Wright said.
She said Jones’ offensive versatility has benefited her because it allows the freshman to get off shots at all three levels, whether at the rim, in the midrange or at the 3-point line.
Earlier this season, she showed her three-level scoring ability in a game against Southern Utah University, who came into the game undefeated in conference play. With the game tied in the fourth quarter, Jones scored seven points in 56 seconds to change the game’s momentum.
Wright said Jones has stepped up in clutch moments this season, and her contributions have been critical for the team. While she’s been excelling as a scorer and clutch performer, Jones has also started to use her voice as a leader.
“She utilizes her voice, and she speaks confidently, and she has earned that respect from her teammates because of how hard she works,” Wright said.
