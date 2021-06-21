Franchise history made, career highs set in the Wings' 95-77 win over the Minnesota Lynx

Coming off back-to-back losses to the Las Vegas Aces and recently the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday, the Dallas Wings (6-7) bounced back Saturday night, defeating the Lynx 95-77 at College Park Center.
Dallas’ win came in dominating fashion, setting the WNBA season-high and a franchise record with 17 made threes.
Wings guard Marina Mabrey played a major role in the success of the Wings on the offensive side of the ball. The third year veteran scored 28 points, shooting 9-13 from the field, 5-8 from beyond the arc, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out two assists.
Mabrey came off of her worst outing of the season after not scoring in Thursday’s game against Minnesota, going 0-8 from the field in 17 minutes played.
“It’s always nice to see the ball go in,” she said regarding her career-high night Saturday. “I’m not going to stop because a couple minutes of basketball didn’t go well for me.”
Mabrey’s career-high outing had teammates like guard Arike Ogunbowale endorsing her on Twitter to be named Most Improved Player.
If y’all think there’s anyone else other than marina to win MIP….you BIG trippin!!!!— Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) June 20, 2021
“Honestly I think [Mabrey] should be Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year,” Ogunbowale said. “She’s dominating all-stars, starters every single night.”
Mabrey and Ogunbowale have been teammates since their days at the University of Notre Dame dating back to 2015.
“[Mabrey] is a great player. I know this, I played with her for four years,” Ogunbowale said. “I know that she’s capable of doing this every single night.”
The Wings controlled the game from the start, taking a 29-14 lead over the Lynx in the first and ending the half with a 55-35 lead. Dallas would have had a 23 point lead over Minnesota if not for a last second half court heave that Lynx guard Rachel Banham sunk to end the half.
Dallas never looked back from that point despite the Lynx cutting the Wings lead down to 12 going into the final period. The Wings continued to execute, and Mabrey led the way with 18 points in the second half.
Head coach Vickie Johnson said she was proud of Mabrey bouncing back after having an uncharacteristic night Thursday.
Overall, Johnson said she was pleased with the team's effort in Saturday’s game whether it was shooting and scoring or playing more aggressively on defense.
Dallas will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
