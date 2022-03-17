Four keys for UTA women’s basketball team to defeat Iowa State University in NCAA Tournament on Friday

The women’s basketball team (20-7, 11-4) will play in the NCAA Tournament at 9 p.m. Friday against Iowa State University.
UTA was selected as the No. 14 seed in the Greensboro Region on Selection Sunday, which matched them up against Iowa State University, the No. 3 seed of the region. The match will be broadcast on ESPNU.
This is the Lady Mavericks’ third appearance in the NCAA Tournament, joining the 2005 and 2007 teams in the history books.
UTA will look to secure its first NCAA tournament win in school history after the previous trips ended in losses to in-state schools: a 69-49 loss to Texas Tech University in 2005, and a 58-50 loss in 2007 to Texas A&M University.
“We're happy to win our conference tournament, but we want more than that. We want to win a couple of games and definitely make some noise in the tournament and really put UTA on the map,” senior guard Katie Ferrell said.
Iowa State University is one of the best teams in the country all season, ranking 10th in the Associated Press poll.
The Cyclones, 26-6 this season, are led by legendary head coach Bill Fennelly, who has over 700 career wins.
Head coach Shereka Wright, who was recently named Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year, is excited for the opportunity to play against Iowa State University.
“Coach Fennelly has done an amazing job with his program and culture there at Iowa State, and I just look forward to the challenge,” Wright said.
The Cyclones are led by sophomore guard Emily Ryan, whose 228 assists are second-most in the NCAA, and Ashley Joens, Associated Press All-American Second Team senior guard, who averages over 20 points per game.
This will be UTA’s third game against an AP-ranked opponent. They split the first two against Baylor University and the University of South Florida.
The win over the University of South Florida was the first against a ranked opponent in program history.
Wright said she’s confident in how UTA has played up to this point and will not play with pressure.
The stage is set. Lady Mavericks vs. Cyclones. Here are four keys for UTA to pull off the historic upset.
1. Continue road excellence
The NCAA women’s basketball tournament allows the top 16 teams to host the first two rounds of games. Iowa State University qualified as one of those 16 and will host its matchup against UTA.
Fortunately for the Lady Mavericks, they’ve excelled in road games, going 12-3.
Iowa State is 14-2 in home games. The Cyclones average over 10,000 fans at home games, and their attendance, which has proven to play a role in their success, could be a factor Friday.
“It's going to be loud [and] lots of distractions, but we're gonna stay together and be focused and locked in for the game,” senior guard Claire Chastain said.
UTA’s practice Tuesday blared artificial crowd noise through the speakers to prepare them for the madness.
For the Lady Mavericks to pull off the upset, they’ll need to silence the crowd early and play their game well.
2. Winning as the underdog
Coming into the season, UTA was picked to finish third in the Sun Belt Conference.
They defeated the two teams ahead of them, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Troy University, by double digits in the Sun Belt Tournament.
The Lady Mavericks were underdogs in the victory against the University of South Florida.
UTA was the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament, where most ESPN analysts picked Troy to win.
The underdog narrative doesn’t faze the team, Ferrell said.
“We don't listen to the outside noise,” she said. “We know what we're capable of. We know what's on this team, and we think we can beat anyone in the nation.”
ESPN released its rankings and predictions for the tournament Tuesday, which gave UTA a 21.7% chance to win its matchup against Iowa State University.
“It's gonna be tough, but they put their shoes on just like we do, so we’ll be ready,” Chastain said.
The Lady Mavericks will need to continue their excellence as underdogs for their season to continue past Friday.
3. Leave the Cyclones Starr-struck
Junior forward Starr Jacobs has been nothing short of spectacular this season.
Her 21.1 points per game rank 12th in the nation, and she is the first player with over 20 points per game in a season in program history.
She won Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year on Feb. 28, then immediately dominated the Sun Belt Tournament, scoring 28 points in three straight games to lock up the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Jacobs transferred from Temple College during the off-season and has made a significant impact on the Lady Mavericks’ performance.
For the Lady Mavericks to complete the upset and advance to the next round, they’ll need to get Jacobs going early and often.
4. 3-point defense is key
UTA has turned in excellent defensive performances this season. The most notable came in the Sun Belt Championship game, where they held Troy, a team that averages 78.9 points per game, to 61 points.
Another key defensive performance came against the University of South Florida, UTA’s lone win against a ranked team, where it held them to 56 points on 32% shooting.
Ahead lies an offensive juggernaut with Iowa State Univeristy. The Cyclones average almost 77 points a game and convert 38.9% of their 3-point attempts, second in the NCAA.
The 3-point defense has been stellar for the Lady Mavericks so far this season, holding their opponents to 66 points a game and 27% from behind the arc, but that will be tested Friday.
To complete the upset, UTA will need to limit the Cyclones’ offense from 3-point range.
