Four keys for Lady Mavericks to bring home Sun Belt Conference championship trophy

The women’s basketball team (19-7, 11-4) is one win away from advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs helped UTA overcome the University of Louisiana at Lafayette 75-65 on Sunday in the Sun Belt Conference semifinals.
The Lady Mavericks will make their first appearance in the Sun Belt Conference championship game at 1 p.m. Monday at the Pensacola Bay Center. It will be their first appearance since joining the conference for the 2013-2014 academic year. This is their first championship game since 2009, as a member of the Southland Conference.
It will also be the last time the Lady Mavericks will play in a Sun Belt Conference tournament, as UTA will join the Western Athletic Conference for the 2022-2023 academic year in July.
Head coach Shereka Wright said making the championship is great for the university, athletics department and the student athletes that she wants to put in this position.
“We put those in position to be successful to be able to experience these things,” Wright said.
Jacobs scored 28 points for the second-consecutive game. The Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year also had 10 rebounds and three blocks in the win.
Senior guards Claire Chastain, Terryn Milton and Katie Ferrell stepped up as well. Chastain had 15 points, one off of her season-highs. Milton scored 10 points and dished out five assists, while Ferrell added seven rebounds and nine assists.
“We've worked our tail off to get to this point, so we’ve gotta embrace the moment and not just be happy we’re here but try to go win it,” Wright said.
UTA’s next obstacle for the NCAA Tournament shifts to No. 1 seed Troy University, who won their semifinals game in thrilling fashion over the No. 5 seed University of Arkansas at Little Rock 62-59.
Here are four keys for UTA to win the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Monday.
1. Revenge tour
The Lady Mavericks have won two games in the Sun Belt Conference tournament: Georgia Southern University and Louisiana.
The two teams have one thing in common: they’ve both defeated UTA this season.
But the Lady Mavericks avenged those losses in the tournament, averaging 80 points per game. However, the No. 1 seed Troy awaits them next.
In their lone matchup this season, the Trojans’ defense stifled the Lady Mavericks’ offense, to win 59-48 inside the College Park Center on Jan. 8.
For the Lady Mavericks to advance to the NCAA Tournament, they’ll need to complete their revenge tour and avenge another regular-season loss.
2. Keep sharing the ball
The 75-65 win over Louisiana on Sunday had many positives, but one that stuck out on the box score was the number of assists from the Lady Mavericks.
UTA had 22 assists on 29 made field goals, which tied for second-most assists in a game all season.
“Our kids did a good job of playing off of two feet and looking for their teammates,” Wright said.
The Lady Mavericks are 5-0 when they dish out 20 or more assists, and they’ll need to keep the ball moving against Troy to take home the trophy.
3. Defense wins championships
UTA has stepped up its defense this season, averaging eight steals a game and holding its opponents to 66.3 points per game.
Their defense will be put to the test Monday, as Troy has the best-scoring offense in the Sun Belt at 79.5 points per game this season.
The Trojans scored 99 in their quarterfinal matchup against No. 9 seed Coastal Carolina University on Friday, the most points in a Sun Belt women’s tournament game thus far.
UTA’s defense has proved they can make Troy struggle, as the No. 1 seed only scored 59 points in their Jan. 8 matchup, their lowest output of the season.
For the Lady Mavericks to be victorious Monday, they’ll need to defend Troy at their highest level.
4. Consistent offense
Wright said the Lady Mavericks did not shoot well against Troy in their Jan. 8 matchup, and her plan for the team is to continue her current strategies to knock down shots and grab rebounds.
UTA shot 25.7% from the field in their regular-season matchup with Troy, its worst this season by a wide margin. Their second lowest was at 31.7% against Baylor University on Nov. 11, 2021, which was the Lady Mavericks’ first match of the season.
When the Lady Mavericks shoot 40% or better from the floor, they’re 16-3. Their record is 3-4 when they shoot under 40%.
Troy holds their opponents to an average of 37.1% shooting from the field.
UTA will need to outwork the Trojan defense and make its shots to claim victory.
