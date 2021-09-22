Former UTA shortstop will be returning as a coach

Broken records, injuries and lifelong friendships are things former UTA shortstop Josh Minjarez gained in his six years as a Maverick.
Now, Minjarez has taken on a new role — coaching. After playing under head coach Darin Thomas, Minjarez returned to UTA as a graduate manager.
He wasn’t always confident that he could be a coach — he hardly thought about it. But as he matured and gained more experience, coaching seemed more intriguing. Still, it took a month to think it over, Minjarez said.
During the summer, he was needed to coach a travel ball game. It was the best day of the summer, he said.
“It was one of those things, man, one day I went out there and I found some peace, and I was like ‘You know what, dude, I’m going to do this,’” Minjarez said.
Thomas said the role of a graduate manager is to help with practices and work behind the scenes, whether it’s recruiting or office work.
Minjarez was selected for this position because of the leadership qualities he showed during his six years at UTA, Thomas said.
“He showed toughness. He played every day, fought through some injuries, was very consistent and as good as a defensive shortstop that I’ve coached, and I’ve coached some good ones in 31 years,” Thomas said.
From 2016-2021, Minjarez hit 26 home runs and held a career batting average of .274. He also set two UTA records including the 898 plate appearances and 249 games started.
Minjarez didn’t only work hard on the field, his work ethic carried in the classroom. He was named Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll in 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.
Thomas believes the experience Minjarez gained during his six years at UTA will help new and current players in their journeys.
“If they hear it from someone who just got done playing and has been where they are at, sometimes they can add a new perspective,” Thomas said.
Thomas believes Minjarez has a bright future as a coach, but knows it can be a tough transition from playing to coaching.
Senior third baseman Boone Montgomery echoed the remarks about Minjarez’s leadership qualities
“Josh has been a leader ever since I got here my freshman year,” Montgomery said. “He’s kind of been the guy I looked up to.”
He played next to Minjarez for the past four years and has admired how vocal Minjarez was on the field.
Montgomery praised Minjarez on his fielding skills and tips. Minjarez is the best fielding infielder he’s ever played alongside, he said.
Minjarez said the process of becoming a graduate manager can’t be forced; it’s more of a calling to be in that position. It comes with its own stresses, he said.
He aims to excel in the classroom and obtain his masters while adapting to his new position and pursuing coaching.
He graduated in the spring of 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and is pursuing his masters in Public Administration.
“The difference is graduate school, you’re at night, you have night classes,’’ Minjarez said. “After practice, if it’s a long practice, you can’t really just go home, you’ve got to go to class.”
Minjarez said Thomas works with the infield, so it will be beneficial to work under the head coach.
Looking into the future, Minjarez’s goal is to be a part of a Division I program that goes to Omaha, Nebraska, home of the College World Series, whether it be as a head coach or hitting coach, he said.
Minjarez said the reward of being on a team, whether it be a graduate manager or coach, is awesome.
There’s a different sense of achievement and gratitude when you’re able to see the advice you give play out on the field, he said.
“I’m serious about it, man, I love UTA,” Minjarez said. “I want us to grow and be great.”
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.