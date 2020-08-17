UTA alumnus Brady Cox has returned to the place he once called home.
The former Maverick baseball standout spent three seasons with the Kansas City Royals organization after his final campaign at UTA in 2017. Now Cox is hanging up his baseball cleats to take an assistant coaching spot on head coach Darin Thomas’ staff.
After he was drafted by Kansas City in the 36th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Cox said he stuck around to practice at UTA’s facilities, helping him keep familiar with the program.
“In terms of being familiar with it, I don’t know if I could be any more familiar with it,” Cox said. “When the position opened up, they thought of me and reached out to me and thought I’d be a good fit. After talking about it with some family, I jumped all over the opportunity. It’s an unbelievable opportunity.”
The impact of COVID-19 on the MLB also played a role in where Cox decided to take his career. When the 2020 season started in July, the league announced teams would be allowed a 60-man player pool with active rosters allotted a maximum of 30 players and a minimum of 25.
Cox said he anticipates more changes to come for MLB rosters in the future. He said the opportunity to coach at his alma mater with his former college coach was too good to pass up.
"I can't wait to see the imprint Brady will make on our program," Thomas said in a press release. "He will be an outstanding addition to UTA and our baseball program."
Cox starred for the Mavericks from 2014 to 2017. In his junior season, he led the team in batting average at .365, in hits with 81 and on-base percentage at .427. He was also named a semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award, given to the nation’s top catcher.
In the pros, Cox played as a pitcher. He said he wants to use the experience he gained in two positions to teach the current Mavericks something new.
“With my background of having caught for most of my life and most recently being a pitcher with the Royals, I feel like I can bring a little bit of a different perspective to the pitchers in terms of what I saw as a catcher,” Cox said.
Before the coronavirus pandemic shortened the 2020 season, the baseball team picked up a 12-4 overall record. Cox said he wants to help the team add to the strong performances it has shown recently.
“It’s not gonna be this huge ‘rock the boat’ kind of thing,” he said. “I’m gonna try to fit in and build off what they have already established over the recent years.”
