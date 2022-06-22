Darin Thomas, former UTA baseball head coach, spent the past two decades coaching, developing relationships and making memories with his players.
Thomas resigned in May after spending 22 seasons with the program, during which he built those bonds with staff and students.
He got to know previous coaches, including Butch McBroom, John Mocek and Ron Liggett alongside being on the coaching staff with Clay Gould.
During his tenure as head coach, Thomas became the second coach in program history to record at least 400 wins, finishing with 404.
“Celebrate what he's done for UTA, what he’s done for the program and being able to put us on the map,” Athletics director Jim Baker said.
He said Thomas was someone that always looked out for his kids and handled his program the right way.
“You never had to worry about his program being in trouble or his kids not doing the right thing, and he’s very respected around the country,” Baker said.
Thomas was always honest with the athletes and parents and what the expectations were, he said.
“I tried to hang out in the bullpen and watch the bullpen so that the first time I talked to [a] kid wasn't when I'm yanking him out of the game on the mound,” Thomas said.
The Mavericks have gone through multiple successful seasons with NCAA Tournament appearances with Thomas on the staff, but 2020 was the most disappointing to Thomas due to their season being cut short by COVID-19.
UTA had begun the season 12-4, including victories over the University of Utah and two wins over Top-20-ranked teams Texas Chrisitan University and Dallas Baptist University.
“That's the best team I've had since I've been here talent-wise, and we were really good,” he said.
Thomas helped UTA produce seven active professional players, including two appearing in Major League Baseball: pitchers Joel Kuhnel and Zach Thompson.
“When they make their big league debut, that's pretty cool. And every one of them have a different story, and I love to tell stories to our guys,” Thomas said.
Josh Minjarez, former player and current graduate manager, shared memories over his seven-year career at UTA, six of them as a player under Thomas.
“DT was the first person that called me from the school,” Minjarez said.
Minjarez said Thomas was also the first person he saw at UTA because he conducted the young athlete’s summer visit. Thomas drove him and his parents around, and, once the visit was over, Minjarez didn’t even want to see the next school he had scheduled.
Thomas is respected in many regards because of his genuine care for the program and his love for the athletes and the families, Minjarez said.
“His legacy isn't always built on rings. It's built on relationships and respect,” Minjarez said.
Minjarez said there are days when players have a bad weekend, and Thomas will come in and break the ice with a joke that no one is expecting.
“He has that contagious effect of people just being genuine,”
“[Going to UTA] was a decision I've been grateful for seven – going on eight – years now, and DT had a lot to do with that just from having communication like we did.”
Even through wins and losses, Thomas’ biggest takeaway from his career is the interaction with people.
“I just appreciate the opportunity all these years that [UTA] has afforded me, and I really, really want to emphasize I appreciate my assistant coaches and the coaches that I was an assistant for before [2008],” Thomas said.
