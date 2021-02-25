Five keys to the Lady Mavericks’ season finale against Arkansas State

The women’s basketball team (11-6, 9-4) will be on the road to finish off their regular season in a two-game series against Arkansas State University starting at 6 p.m. Friday at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Here’s five keys to the series between the Lady Mavericks and the Red Wolves.
1. Remaining seniors finish strong
UTA will not have a traditional senior night due to their previous scheduled series against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette being canceled.
The Lady Mavericks have two seniors, with forward Bre Wickware and center Michaela Wright playing in their final games, while senior guard Jordynn Hernandez is sidelined with an injury.
2. Finding sustained success on the road
The Lady Mavericks have been successful at home, sporting a 8-1 record inside College Park Center. However, they have been less consistent on the road, posting a 3-4 record away from Arlington.
Two of the three road wins came against the University of Louisiana-Monroe, which ranks last in the conference and has two wins in the regular season.
UTA swept the Red Wolves on Jan. 29 and 30. If they can find success on the road, it could be a good weekend for the Lady Mavericks.
3. Offensive firepower with the backcourt
In the first matchup against Arkansas State, the two leading scorers came from the backcourt. Both Wickware and junior guard Terryn Milton led the team with 12 points each.
In the second game, UTA had four players score in double figures, with Wickware leading the way and scoring 20 points.
With the guard’s scoring success, it’s possible that the Lady Mavs can replicate the results.
4. Tale of two different defenses in the previous series against Arkansas State
UTA played different types of games against Arkansas State. In the first contest, UTA limited the Red Wolves to shooting 19% from beyond the arc and forced 22 turnovers.
In the second game, however, Arkansas State had much more success from the field, shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.
The Lady Mavericks won both games, but consistency on the defensive side will be needed to win the series.
5. Momentum heading into the Sun Belt Conference Tournament
Leading up to the regular season finale, UTA is the No. 2 seed in the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference.
However, a loss can set them back with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock half a game behind in the standings.
