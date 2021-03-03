Five keys to a UTA men’s basketball victory in their upcoming Sun Belt Conference Tournament opener

The men’s basketball team (13-12, 9-8) is heading into the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on a two-game winning streak and a chance to win a championship.
Head coach Chris Ogden was optimistic after Friday’s buzzer-beater win over Arkansas State University, saying, “I really believe in these guys. Nobody wants to play us, I promise you.”
The Mavericks will have a tough road ahead with the first challenge coming against Scott Cross, former UTA men’s basketball head coach, and the Troy University Trojans.
Here are five keys to success for the Mavericks.
1. Stop the Trojans’ top scorer
Senior forward Nick Stampley is ranked 15th in scoring in the Sun Belt Conference, averaging 12.8 points per game on the season.
In the Trojans’ last series of the season, Stampley averaged 19 points against Coastal Carolina University's third-ranked defense.
UTA allowed freshman forward Norchad Omier to collect a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in Friday’s game against Arkansas State University.
2. Consistency from junior guards David Azore and Shahada Wells
Azore only played in 11 games this season but showed in the last series of the season against the Red Wolves that he and Wells together can be problematic for defenses.
Azore and Wells combined to score 42 points in game one. Neither found much success from beyond the arc, scoring most of their points in the paint and from mid-range.
3. Troy’s record doesn’t matter going into the tournament
The Trojans’ regular season was below average as they rank last in the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference with a 4-12 record in conference play.
Although their regular season record wasn’t top tier, their defense was. The Trojans allowed only 68.1 points per game and earned the fifth ranked scoring defense in the Sun Belt Conference.
It's win or go home in the tournament, and anything is possible when it comes to March basketball.
4. First round history
Besides last year's early exit in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, the last time that occurred was in 2015. The Mavericks followed that season up with a semifinals appearance in 2016.
Since the 2016-17 season, the Mavericks have played Troy four times, winning all four games by 10 or more points.
The Mavericks could be on the winning side of history.
5. Tough road ahead
If the Mavericks beat the Trojans, they will have to face the team that knocked them out of the tournament last year, Coastal Carolina.
The Chanticleers ranked second in scoring offense, averaging 80.4 points per game, and third in scoring defense, allowing 66.8 points per game.
Coastal Carolina is led by junior guard DeVante’ Jones and his 20.2 points per game.
