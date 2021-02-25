Five keys to a crucial series victory over Arkansas State University

In the final week of the regular season, the men’s basketball team (11-12, 7-8) will host Arkansas State University starting at 6 p.m. Friday at College Park Center.
In order to end the season with a winning record, the Mavericks will need to sweep the series against the Red Wolves.
The Mavericks stayed at No. 4 seed in the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference after a 76-74 loss to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Monday.
Here are five keys that could lead to the Mavericks winning this weekend's series against the Red Wolves.
1. Home court advantage
The Mavericks are currently 7-4 when playing at College Park Center, compared to the 3-8 away record they have.
Arkansas State is similar in that category, with a record of 1-7 on the road and 9-3 at home.
A key to being victorious in both games this weekend could be taking advantage of a below average road team.
2. Stopping the Red Wolves ‘big 3’
Arkansas State freshman forward Norchad Omier, sophomore guard Caleb Fields and senior guard Marquis Eaton were all a problem for the UTA defense in the 83-75 overtime loss Jan. 29.
Omier scored 15 points, while Fields scored 14 points and Eaton scored 18 points in the Red Wolves victory.
The UTA defense will have to do a better job shutting these three down.
3. The return of junior guard David Azore
Although he is fresh off returning from a leg injury that caused the Mavericks leader to miss 13 games, Azore can still make an impact if used properly.
In his first game back since the leg injury, Azore scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds and collected three steals.
Before the injury, Azore was averaging 11.4 points per game along with 4.6 rebounds.
4. UTA defense needs to step up
Both teams rank in the lower half of the Sun Belt Conference in scoring defense, with the Mavericks ranking ninth and allowing 70 points per game, and the Red Wolves ranking 10th and allowing 70.7 points per game.
It’s going to be a challenge with the Red Wolves offensive averaging 75.4 points per game.
5. Sun Belt Conference Championships around the corner
With the conference championships starting next week, momentum will be a key factor.
If the Mavericks take this series, they will have a winning record and head into the conference championships with a two-game winning streak and the No. 3 seed in the West Division secured.
@JayRod003
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.