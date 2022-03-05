Five keys for women's basketball to advance to title game

The women’s basketball team (18-7, 11-4) held off a late rally from Georgia Southern University on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament, defeating the Eagles 85-76.
The team will play at 2 p.m. Sunday against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, a team the Lady Mavericks have already played twice, in the Pensacola Bay Center. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
Each team picked up road victories in their previous matchups, as UTA won in Louisiana on Dec. 30, and the Ragin’ Cajuns defeated the Lady Mavericks in Arlington on Feb. 12.
UTA is the No. 2 seed, while Louisiana is the No. 3 seed. The winner will play in the Sun Belt championship game Monday.
With so much on the line, here are five keys for the Lady Mavericks to advance to the title game.
1. Share the wealth on offense
UTA’s offense against Georgia Southern in the quarterfinals was excellent. Four Lady Mavericks scored in double figures, and the team scored 85 points, their third-highest output all season.
Starr Jacobs, junior forward and Sun Belt Player of the Year, led the way with 28 points. Senior guards Terryn Milton, Claire Chastain and Katie Ferrell added 15, 14 and 11 points respectively.
Now they’ll face Louisiana-Lafayette’s defense, which has been exceptional over their last five games. They’re 5-0 in those games, only allowing their opponents to score an average of 51.6 points per game.
For UTA to advance to the championship game, they’ll need to continue spreading out the scoring to keep Louisiana-Lafayette’s defense alert all game.
2. Continue to attack the basket
The Lady Mavericks defeated Georgia Southern for a multitude of reasons, but when looking at the box score, one thing sticks out: free throws.
The Lady Mavericks made 31 of 40 free throws in the contest, their highest output since 2019.
For comparison, the Lady Mavericks made 15 of 28 free throws in their first two games against Louisiana-Lafayette.
To defeat the Ragin’ Cajuns, UTA will need to get to the free-throw line early and often.
3. Play through Starr
Jacobs has been a vital player for the Lady Mavericks this season. She’s now scored 20 points or more in 13 games.
UTA is 11-2 in those games.
When Jacobs gets going, it opens up more options for the Lady Mavericks. Opponents begin double-, even triple-teaming her, leaving players like Ferrell, who has made 51% of her 3-pointers since the new year, to get more looks.
UTA will need Jacobs involved early to secure a victory Sunday.
4. Make school history
The Lady Mavericks have called the Sun Belt home for the past nine seasons, and they’ve played well in their time there.
Their 101 wins since joining the conference is third-most behind Troy University with 115 and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with 121.
Despite these successes, UTA has yet to play a Sun Belt championship game. They’ve made the semifinals twice, but they’ve never had a chance to play for a title.
A win Sunday would give the Lady Mavericks a chance to play for a bid in the NCAA Tournament in their last season in the Sun Belt.
5. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best
UTA is two wins away from a NCAA Tournament appearance, which would be their first since 2007.
However, it’s not going to be easy. Louisiana-Lafayette is one of the best teams in the Sun Belt, as they’ve gone 22-5 in their last two seasons in conference play.
If the Lady Mavericks win Sunday, their opponent in the title game would likely be Troy, who is the No. 1 seed in the conference and has won three of the last five Sun Belt tournaments in 2016, 2017 and 2021.
UTA has shown that they can beat the best this season. Their win against No. 13 University of South Florida on Dec. 2, 2021, was the only win against an AP-ranked opponent in the Sun Belt.
For UTA to advance to the championship game, they’ll need to play at the level they played at against South Florida.
@isaacappelt
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
