Five keys for a Lady Mavs win in their two-game series against Texas State University

The women’s basketball team (10-5, 8-3) will have a two-game home and away series against Texas State University, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Strahan Coliseum. The final game of the series will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday at College Park Center.
Here are five keys to this weekend’s contest between the Lady Mavericks and the Bobcats.
1. Offense returns to form
In UTA’s previous game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, they struggled to consistently score. The Mavericks shot just 30.8% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc.
Missed opportunities from the bench contributed to the lack of success. UTA’s bench shot 1-7 from the field and had five of the team’s 20 turnovers.
Improvement from the starters and bench will be a key factor in this series.
2. Keeping Texas State’s three point shooting a nonfactor
One of Texas State’s weaknesses is shooting from beyond the arc at an effective clip. The Bobcats rank 11th in the conference and connect on 26.4% of their shots.
Texas State’s best three-point shooting performance during the conference was against the University of Louisiana Monroe. The Bobcats shot 39.1% from beyond the arc in their win over Louisiana Monroe on Jan. 22.
3. Holding the Bobcats down on offense
Texas State is 1-4 in the last five games, with their last win coming against the University of Arkansas Little Rock on Feb. 2.
The Bobcats have not been able to score more than 51 points in the last three games, resulting in a 1-2 record and a two-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, UTA is first in the conference in scoring defense. The Lady Mavericks allow 54.3 points per game on average, while Texas State scores 59.1 points.
4. Stopping Da’Nasia Hood
The junior forward leads the conference in scoring, with 16.4 points per game. Hood also ranks 10th in the conference with 7.3 rebounds per game.
Even with the Bobcats’ woes on offense, Hood has not been an issue. She scored double figures in four of their last five games and was the leading scorer in all four of those games.
A key for the Mavericks to win is limiting the scoring ability and controlling Hood’s rebounding.
5. Getting back on track for the top spot in the division
With a tough slate of games ahead of them, the Lady Mavericks have no room to lose. They have a crucial series against No. 1 seed Louisiana Lafayette and No. 4 seed Arkansas State University.
If UTA wants a shot at the number one seed, they will likely need to win out. Plain and simple.
