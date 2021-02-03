Five key reasons the Mavericks could pull ahead in their upcoming games against Louisiana Monroe

The men’s basketball team (9-9, 5-5) currently sits as the No. 4 seed in the West Division heading into the first weekend of February and is set to play the University of Louisiana Monroe in a two-game series starting at 6 p.m. Friday at College Park Center.
UTA is coming off a weekend in which they split a two-game series with Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Here are five keys for the Mavericks as they head into this weekend.
1. No. 4 ranked offense going up against an underrated defense
It’s no secret that the Mavericks’ offense has been good this season, but they are inconsistent. UTA is currently averaging 76.3 points per game, good for the third-highest in the Sun Belt Conference. Even with that ranking, UTA is only 9-9 on the season.
The Warhawks have the seventh ranked scoring defense in the conference, only allowing 69.9 points per game. On the other hand, UTA ranks ninth in scoring defense, allowing 71.3 points per game.
2. The emergence of sophomore guard Sam Griffin
Griffin has been on a roll the last three games, averaging 22.6 points per game. UTA is 2-1 in those games, with the one loss coming in an overtime thriller against Arkansas State.
A big part of the Mavericks’ success has been Griffin’s help alongside standout junior guard Shahada Wells.
3. UTA’s path to a win could crash the boards
The Mavericks currently rank third in defensive rebounding with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game, while ranking fourth in offensive rebounding with 11.8 per game.
The Warhawks rank last in both categories with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game and 7.8 offensive rebounds per game.
More offensive rebounds could lead to more second-chance points.
4. Blocks and steals
The presence of sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu on the Maverick defense has been a pleasant one. The 6’9 forward is averaging 3.5 blocks per game, while as a team the Mavericks are averaging 4.3 blocked shots per game.
Wells leads the team with 2.2 steals per game, helping UTA rank third in steals with 8.4 per game.
The Warhawks currently turnover the ball 13.2 times per game.
5. Five game winning streak over the Warhawks
UTA has won five straight games against the Warhawks, including the two games they have won this season. The last time the Mavericks lost at home to Louisiana Monroe was in February of 2016.
In the last five games, the Mavericks averaged 77.8 points per game against Louisiana Monroe.
