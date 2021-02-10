Five key reasons the Mavericks could pull ahead against Texas State University

The men’s basketball team (11-9, 7-5) came into this week as the No. 3 seed in the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference and with a three-game winning streak.
Big performances by sophomore guard Sam Griffin, sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba and junior guard Shahada Wells fueled the winning streak.
This week the Mavericks will play a home and away series against conference rival Texas State University.
Here are five keys to the matchup.
1. Middle of the pack offense vs top ranked scoring defense
What the Bobcats lack on the offensive, they make up for on the defensive side of the ball.
Texas State has the top ranked scoring defense in the Sun Belt Conference heading into week seven of conference play. The Bobcats are allowing 62.4 points per game on average.
During the Mavericks winning streak they are averaging 62 points per game. UTA has shown that it’s offense can be more efficient, with a season average of 74.8 points per game.
2. Middle of the pack defense vs low ranked offense
UTA’s defense hasn’t matched their offense for most of the season, but on their current three-game winning streak, the Mavericks are allowing an average of 57.3 points per game.
On the other hand, Texas State heavily lacks on offense. The Bobcats have the 10th ranked scoring offense, averaging only 66.8 points per game.
If UTA’s defense can continue to play the way they have been, they may have a shot at winning both games of the series.
3. Containing the junior guard combo
UTA’s defense will be tasked with containing junior guards Caleb Asberry and Mason Harrell.
Harrell averages 13.8 points per game, putting him in the top 15 in scoring in the Sun Belt Conference. Harrell has scored double digits in all but two games this season.
Asberry is averaging 12.9 points per game and ranks 16th in scoring in the conference.
It could be a challenge for the Mavericks’ 8th ranked defense.
4. Consistency in the backcourt
The 1-2 combo of Wells and Griffin have helped lift UTA in the last three games.
Wells ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in scoring with 16.4 points per game. The last time Wells did not reach the double digit mark in scoring was Dec. 4, when he only scored three points against the University of Tulsa.
Griffin has taken advantage of his opportunity while junior guard David Azore has been sidelined with a leg injury. Griffin is currently the ninth ranked scorer in the conference, averaging 14.4 points per game, while averaging 17.5 points per game in conference play.
5. The last time the Bobcats were in Arlington
The Mavericks have a 7-3 record in the last 10 games against the Bobcats.The last time the Bobcats stepped foot on the hardwood at College Park Center, they won in a game that went to three overtime periods on senior night.
Although it’s never great to look back on the past, three of the last six games against Texas State have gone beyond regulation.
