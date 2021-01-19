Five key points to consider in Lady Mavs’ upcoming series against Little Rock

The women’s basketball team (5-3, 3-1) will be on the road to face the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in a two-game series starting at 6:30 p.m on Friday at the Jack Stephens Center.
Here are five keys to the contest between the Lady Mavs and the Trojans over the weekend.
1. Defensive success
In their first two games against each other this season, defense was the focal point. Neither team eclipsed 60 points, and both shot below 44% in the series.
UTA ranks second in the conference in scoring defense, allowing only 55.9 points per game, while Little Rock ranks fourth, giving up 62.6 per game.
2. Rebounding battle
Both teams excel at defensive rebounding. Little Rock ranks first with 32.1 rebounds per game while UTA ranks second with 34.1 rebounds per game.
UTA has the upperhand in offensive rebounds, averaging 39.8 per game and ranking sixth in the conference. Meanwhile, Little Rock ranks 11th in the conference with 35 per game. Second chance points could be a factor.
3. Three-point shooting
In their series against the University of Louisiana at Monroe, the Lady Mavs shot above their season average from beyond the arc, connecting on nine three pointers in game one and beating their average of 5.5 made three pointers per game.
Little Rock ranks last in the Sun Belt Conference for three pointers made with 24 and last in average three pointers made with 2.7 per game.
4. Bre’Amber Scott's impact on the game
Junior guard Bre’Amber Scott is tied for first in scoring average in the Sun Belt Conference, averaging 18 points per game
The former Mississippi State transfer scored 27 points in her first game against the Lady Mavs on New Year's day and 16 points the following night. Scott had success from the free throw line, going 18-21 in the series.
5. Battle for the No.2 ranking in the Sun Belt West
Both teams come into this game with one loss in conference play. With one win, the Lady Mavs would stay in control of second place in the west division.
Little Rock is two games behind UTA as they have had four straight postponements. UTA had their most recent series against Louisiana postponed due to a positive COVID test coming from within the program.
