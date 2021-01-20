Five key factors to remember as UTA takes on Little Rock in two-game series

The men’s basketball team (7-7, 3-3) will host Sun Belt Conference west division preseason favorite, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, in a two-game series starting at 6 p.m. Friday at College Park Center.
Here are five key factors to keep in mind as the Mavericks take on the Trojans in this two-game series.
1. Top three offense vs eighth ranked defense
The Mavericks rank in the top three in scoring offense averaging 79.2 points per game, while Little Rock ranks eighth in scoring defense allowing 74.4 points per game.
Junior guard Shahada Wells leads the Mavericks in scoring average with 16.7 points per game, good enough for fourth best scoring average in the Sun Belt Conference.
2. Two top 10 scorers vs ninth ranked defense
The Mavericks' defense doesn't measure up to their offense. The team currently sits in the bottom half of the Sun Belt Conference with the ninth ranked scoring defense.
Little Rock had two top 10 scorers in the Sun Belt Conference with junior forward
Nikola Maric and junior guard Markquis Nowell both averaging 14.5 points per game. They rank eighth and ninth in scoring.
UTA’s defense currently allows 72.1 points per game. In the first match, Little Rock scored 102 points against the Mavericks.
3. UTA has been very streaky this season
UTA opened the season on a two-game losing streak and then won the following match before suffering two more losses. The Mavericks then went on a three-game winning streak to end non-conference play.
Conference play has followed the same narrative. Opening with two losses and following up with a three-game win streak. That win streak came to an end against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
To avoid another losing streak, UTA offense and defense have to be consistent.
4. Battle for fourth seed
UTA will take over the fourth seed in the west division with two wins over the Trojans. The Mavericks currently sit in the fifth seed with a 7-7 record and a 3-3 record in conference play.
The Trojans are sitting in the fourth seed spot with a 7-6 record and 3-3 conference record. A win will keep them above UTA.
5. Avenge a two game sweep
UTA was swept by the Trojans earlier this season in a two-game series. The Mavericks suffered a 102-93 loss in the first game and a 75-62 loss in the second game.
The Mavericks will have home court advantage this time around which could benefit them. UTA is currently 4-2 at home and averaging close to 88 points per game at College Park Center.
