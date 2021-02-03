Five factors to consider ahead of Lady Mavericks’ matchup against the Warhawks

Senior guard Jordynn Hernandez prepares to defend during the season opener against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. The Lady Mavericks won 74-45.

The women’s basketball team (8-4, 6-2) will travel to face the University of Louisiana at Monroe in a two-game series starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Here are five keys to this weekend’s contest between the Lady Mavericks and the Warhawks.

1. Tenacity on defense

UTA ranks first in the Sun Belt Conference in both scoring defense — allowing 54.8 points per game — and field goal percentage defense — allowing teams to shoot nearly 34% from the field.

The Lady Mavs are coming off of a weekend where they held Arkansas State below their season average of 71 points per game in the first game and at their exact average in the second.

The University of Louisiana Monroe ranks last in the conference in scoring, producing just 50 points per game. In the Lady Mavericks’ first series against Louisiana Monroe they held the Lady Warhawks to 37 in both games.

2. Three point shooting

In UTA’s first series against the Warhawks, the Lady Mavericks shot 37.5% in the first game and a low 21.7% in the second game.(CQD: Women's Basketball vs ULM on 1/9/2021 - Box Score - University of Texas Arlington Athletics (utamavs.com))AR

Senior forward Bre Wickware was a bright spot in the second game, scoring 25 points and going 3-5 from beyond the arc.

A key for the Lady Mavericks will be their consistency from beyond the arc.

3. Defending Kierra Brimzy

Junior guard Kierra Brimzy is the leading scorer for the Warhawks this season. She ranks fifth in the conference and averages 13.4 points per game.

Brimzy was an impact in the first game, finishing with 16 points and shooting 6-14 from the field. In the second game, UTA limited Brimzy to just eight points on 4-11 shooting.

Limiting Brimzy’s shooting and forcing her to turn the ball over will be critical for UTA.

4. High Assist/Turnover ratio

UTA ranks second in the conference in assist/turnover ratio with 1.0 per game. In the first series, the Lady Mavs had a total of 41 assists to just 22 turnovers, good for 1.86 assists to turnover ratio.

Meanwhile, the University of Louisiana Monroeranks last in the conference with 0.4 per game. The Warhawks had 42 turnovers to just 12 assists in the first series against UTA.

5. Opportunity to take first place in the Sun Belt West

With the sweep of Arkansas State over the weekend, UTA is just half a game behind the leader of the west division, Louisiana.

Two wins over the Warhawks would put the Lady Mavs in a good position to overtake Louisiana for the top spot.

On Monday, UTA announced that the previously postponed Jan. 15 game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be played at 4 p.m. on Monday at The Cajundome.

