Five factors to consider ahead of Lady Mavericks’ matchup against the Warhawks

The women’s basketball team (8-4, 6-2) will travel to face the University of Louisiana at Monroe in a two-game series starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
Here are five keys to this weekend’s contest between the Lady Mavericks and the Warhawks.
1. Tenacity on defense
UTA ranks first in the Sun Belt Conference in both scoring defense — allowing 54.8 points per game — and field goal percentage defense — allowing teams to shoot nearly 34% from the field.
The Lady Mavs are coming off of a weekend where they held Arkansas State below their season average of 71 points per game in the first game and at their exact average in the second.
The University of Louisiana Monroe ranks last in the conference in scoring, producing just 50 points per game. In the Lady Mavericks’ first series against Louisiana Monroe they held the Lady Warhawks to 37 in both games.
2. Three point shooting
In UTA’s first series against the Warhawks, the Lady Mavericks shot 37.5% in the first game and a low 21.7% in the second game.(CQD: Women's Basketball vs ULM on 1/9/2021 - Box Score - University of Texas Arlington Athletics (utamavs.com))AR
Senior forward Bre Wickware was a bright spot in the second game, scoring 25 points and going 3-5 from beyond the arc.
A key for the Lady Mavericks will be their consistency from beyond the arc.
3. Defending Kierra Brimzy
Junior guard Kierra Brimzy is the leading scorer for the Warhawks this season. She ranks fifth in the conference and averages 13.4 points per game.
Brimzy was an impact in the first game, finishing with 16 points and shooting 6-14 from the field. In the second game, UTA limited Brimzy to just eight points on 4-11 shooting.
Limiting Brimzy’s shooting and forcing her to turn the ball over will be critical for UTA.
4. High Assist/Turnover ratio
UTA ranks second in the conference in assist/turnover ratio with 1.0 per game. In the first series, the Lady Mavs had a total of 41 assists to just 22 turnovers, good for 1.86 assists to turnover ratio.
Meanwhile, the University of Louisiana Monroeranks last in the conference with 0.4 per game. The Warhawks had 42 turnovers to just 12 assists in the first series against UTA.
5. Opportunity to take first place in the Sun Belt West
With the sweep of Arkansas State over the weekend, UTA is just half a game behind the leader of the west division, Louisiana.
Two wins over the Warhawks would put the Lady Mavs in a good position to overtake Louisiana for the top spot.
On Monday, UTA announced that the previously postponed Jan. 15 game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be played at 4 p.m. on Monday at The Cajundome.
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.