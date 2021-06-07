Find out how UTA sports fared this spring

As the summer begins, multiple UTA Athletics sports have ended their spring seasons.
Here's what you may have missed as the spring semester ended.
Baseball (27-30, 13-11)
The baseball team entered the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as the second seed in the West Division and were placed in Pool D of the tournament bracket. The Mavericks easily finished their first game against fifth seed Arkansas State University, defeating the Red Wolves 8-3 after scoring six runs in the first inning.
Next the Mavericks defeated the third seeded Troy University 11-5, once again scoring six runs in the first inning. The Mavericks earned a trip to the semifinals for the first time since 2014 with the win.
UTA’s journey to win a conference championship ended in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament with a 5-4 loss to the first seed University of South Alabama.
The Mavericks had two players earn Sun Belt Conference Tournament honors, with junior pitcher Carlos Tavera and senior outfielder Connor Aube being named to the all-tournament team. UTA ended their season with 27 wins, including 13 wins in conference play.
Softball (17-34, 9-14)
The softball team entered the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as the sixth seed, with their first game coming against third seed Troy University. The Mavericks started the tournament off on a high note, defeating the Trojans 2-1 in eight innings.
Up next for UTA was in-state rival and second seed Texas State University, a team they were unable to defeat during the regular season. That trend didn’t change, with the Mavericks losing 4-0. The loss put UTA in an elimination game rematch against the Trojans.
UTA didn’t fare well in their second game against the Trojans, falling 3-1 and putting an end to their season.
The 17-34 overall record is the worst of head coach Peejay Brun’s career since taking over the program in 2018. Even with the below average performance, the season had bright spots like senior infielder KJ Murphy earning a place on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Central Region list.
Murphy had her best season in a Mavericks uniform, ending the season with a .405 batting average, six home runs and 31 runs batted in, all career highs.
Men’s and Women’s Track and Field
Freshman thrower Arthur Petersen and senior jumper Bryson DeBerry are set to make their NCAA Outdoor Championships appearance on Wednesday and Friday at the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Oregon.
Petersen punched his ticket to the championship round after placing ninth with a 66.20 meter javelin throw on day one of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field West Preliminary that took place on May 26 at Texas A&M University’s E.B. Cushing Stadium.
DeBerry’s journey to the championship came after making history on day three of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field West Preliminary on May 28. He broke a 20-year UTA record after clearing a program best 2.19 meter bar, sending him straight to the championships.
